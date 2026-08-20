Patsy Ayala | Before They Ride, Know What You’re Buying 

As a mother of two, I understand how exciting it can be to give your child more independence. E-bikes can help young people get to school, visit friends, explore our trails and enjoy more time outdoors. Before purchasing one, however, parents need to understand exactly what they are bringing home.

For many families, terms such as Class 1, Class 2 and Class 3 are unfamiliar, making it difficult to distinguish a legal e-bike from a more powerful, and illegal, electric motorcycle.

Class 1 e-bikes provide assistance only while the rider is pedaling, and the motor stops assisting at 20 mph. Class 2 e-bikes may use a throttle to move without pedaling, but motor assistance also stops at 20 mph. Class 3 e-bikes provide assistance while the rider is pedaling and may assist up to 28 mph. They must also have a speedometer.

Class 3 riders must be at least 16 years old, and everyone operating or riding on a Class 3 e-bike must wear a properly fitted helmet. California law also requires riders under age 18 to wear a helmet when riding any bicycle or e-bike in public areas.

A legal e-bike must have fully operable pedals and an electric motor that does not exceed 750 watts. Manufacturers and distributors are required to place a label on the bike showing its class, top assisted speed and motor wattage. That label should be one of the first things parents check before making a purchase.

Parents should also know that modifying an e-bike can make it illegal to operate in the city. California law specifically states that a vehicle is no longer an e-bike if it is modified to exceed 750 watts, travel faster than 20 mph on motor power alone or have its operable pedals removed.

Other changes may also cause the vehicle to fall outside its original class. These can include altering the motor, controller, software, speed limiter or battery system to increase power or speed. Removing or disconnecting the chain may also affect whether the pedals remain fully operable.

Replacing a battery does not automatically make an e-bike illegal. The concern is whether the modification increases the vehicle’s power or speed beyond legal e-bike limits. Parents should be cautious of aftermarket kits, online tutorials and settings that claim to “unlock” additional performance. A classification label does not make a modified vehicle legal if its actual capabilities no longer match the label. Modifications that push an e-bike beyond legal limits may result in a citation or the vehicle being impounded.

Before purchasing an e-bike, ask:

Does it have the required classification label? Does its equipment and capabilities match that label? How powerful is the motor? What is its maximum assisted speed? Does it use pedal assistance, a throttle or both? Have the motor, battery, controller, pedals, chain or speed settings been modified? Is it appropriate for the rider’s age, experience and intended destination?

Parents should also consult a reputable local bicycle shop, review the manufacturer’s specifications and check the rules for the roads, bike lanes, paseos or trails where the vehicle will be used. Be especially careful when buying used, since a previous owner may have modified the bike.

Choosing the right vehicle is only the first step. Riders need a properly fitted helmet, basic training and a clear understanding of roadway and trail etiquette. That includes slowing down near pedestrians, yielding when required, signaling before turning, giving an audible warning before passing and putting phones and earbuds away while riding.

E-bikes can be a fun and useful way to travel throughout Santa Clarita, but safety starts with awareness. Parents, know what your kids are riding and whether it has been modified. A little research can help your family make a safer, smarter and more informed decision.

Learn more at BikeSantaClarita.com/Ebikes. Know the rules before you ride, and stay Heads Up, Santa Clarita.

Council member Patsy Ayala is the mayor pro tem of the Santa Clarita City Council and can be reached at [email protected].