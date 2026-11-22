It’s an annual tradition that brings thousands to the streets of Old Town Newhall, and one that many look forward to, to kickstart the holiday season.

People of all ages once again gathered at the intersection of Main Street and Lyons Avenue on Saturday, ready to witness the large Christmas tree and the rest of the area light up the night sky with holiday lights.

“For 13 years now, we have been celebrating Light Up Main Street with you,” City of Santa Clarita Mayor Laurene Weste said during her opening remarks. She was joined on stage with local elected officials.

“This year, Light Up Main Street comes with an extra glimmer of hope and a reminder of resilience,” she added.

Weste referred to the Main Street Fire that happened in August, and impacted a block of local businesses. Calling it the heart of the city, Old Town Newhall is loved by all, Weste said, and the city has been working tirelessly to support the community ahead of it’s 40th anniversary next year.

“It’s important to reflect on this amazing place, and the moments and events that have led us to today,” she added.

But the devastating fire didn’t seem to stop people in coming to enjoy an evening of musical performances as well as activites like the snow zone, letters to and photos with Santa.

Thousanda gathered for the countdown before the tree lighting ceremony to witness twinkling lights and snow fill the air.

Friends Sarah Jimenez, 10, Olivia Garcia, 11, and sisters Daisy Fields, 10, and Calliope Fields, 8, were all dancing to holiday music in the middle of the street waving lights into the air as they embraced the holiday spirit following the tree lighting ceremony.

The collective of young girls have all attended the event annually, they said, and all agreed that their favorite part of the event was seeing the festive lights.

For Jimenez, her favorite part about the holiday season is “spending time with my family,” she said. The girls all agreed, before they started to show off their festive clothing that they wore to the event.

Daisy loves performing with her school’s choir during the event and considers it a fond memory for her, she said.

“I just love seeing the holiday lights, it makes the season more special,” Garcia added.

The girls were enjoying the night, but not before they shared what they wanted for Christmas this year.

Callipoe wanted Hot Wheels, while her older sister wanted a new watch, because her old one broke. Jimenez wanted some new charms, and Garcia was hoping for new music sheets to practice playing her violin.

But for the time being, the girls were just happy to be dancing under the holidy lights, enjoying the festivities and spending time with one another.

Just a few steps away was Miki Soto who was helping her baby niece look up towards the sky to take in the lights.

From the San Fernadno Valley, she made her way north to enjoy the evening with the rest of her family and like many, enjoy something festive.

“I love it,” she said as a first time visitor. Like the young girls, she also stated her favorite part about the holiday season is spending time with loved ones and “seeing the little ones grow up, seeing them happy, and embrace the spirit,” she said.

From longtime attendees continuing their holiday traditions, to newcomers creating new memories, Light Up Main Street once again brought families together in the heart of Old Town Newhall, a community celebrating the season following a challenging year.

