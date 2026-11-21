The Chiquita Canyon landfill leachate and methane leak is no longer simply an environmental issue. It is a public health, government accountability, and community trust crisis.

After four years of reporting, raising concerns, asking questions, and calling for action, The Signal believes the response from Los Angeles County, the state and the agencies charged with protecting residents has been completely inadequate.

Residents shouldn’t have to keep wondering what’s in the air they breathe, whether their health is at risk, or whether anyone in government is taking their concerns seriously.

This paper has been covering the Chiquita Canyon crisis, for four years now. We have reported on residents’ complaints, the landfill’s problems, the impacts on the surrounding community and the continuing concerns over emissions and odors. We have called for stronger government action. We have previously urged that a state of emergency be declared to recognize the seriousness of this situation and to bring a greater sense of urgency, resources, oversight and accountability to the response.

Yet here we are again, confronting another methane leak, and the public is left asking familiar questions: Where is the urgency? Can the residents safely remain in their homes?

We understand that environmental incidents can be complex and investigations can take time. Agencies must verify facts before making public statements, and determining the source, scope and potential consequences of a leak requires expertise.

But complexity is not an excuse for silence, delay, or a response that leaves residents feeling completely abandoned.

The county’s response, especially the response from county health officials, has been unacceptable. When a community has endured years of odors, concerns, disruptions, evacuations from their homes and major health problems the public deserves more than carefully worded statements, double talk and another round of waiting. It deserves clear communication, decisive action and leadership that is visible and present to those effected.

If officials believe the situation is under control, they need to explain why, provide the evidence and make that information available to everyone. If it is not under control, they need to say so and tell residents exactly what is being done, what the timetable is, what help they can get and who they can talk to.

What they got at the Castaic Town Council meeting this past week was a word salad from the county public health officer.

The people of Val Verde and Castaic should not have to become environmental experts, or go to attorneys to find out what is happening. They should not have to repeatedly plead for a response or an answer to their health concerns, They should not have to wonder if their complaints are being dismissed simply because they don’t have the financial resources of the more influential parts of town that might have a louder voice because of their resources or political connections.

Four years of coverage is four years too long for a community to be left with unresolved fears and unanswered questions.

The Signal has called for a state of emergency before, and we believe the county and state should seriously reconsider what extraordinary measures are warranted. That includes independent monitoring, transparent reporting of methane and other emissions, meaningful health assessments, stronger enforcement, clear emergency plans, relocation assistance on a pernament basis and direct communication with residents, and YES, we are now again calling for the county and the state to declare a state of emergency.

Furthermore, we are asking for the resignations of Los Angeles County Health Director Barbara Ferrer and LA county Health Officer, Dr. Muntu Davis.

Government exists to protect the people it serves. That is the main responsibility of any government, especially when their homes are affected and residents feel powerless.

The Chiquita Canyon crisis demands more than another press release and meeting. It demands action. The residents of Val Verde and Castaic have waited long enough. The county, the health department, the state and anyone else responsible for the landfill must act now, not next month, not after another incident, not another meeting, but now.

Four years of reporting. Four years of warnings. It is time for government to respond with the urgency this crisis demands.