Sheriff’s deputies disengaged from a vehicle pursuit after it reached speeds as high as 90 mph on Friday, according to a Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station official.

Deputies initially engaged in a pursuit with a suspect wanted for a misdemeanor crime at approximately 6:10 p.m. near Copper Hill and San Francisquito Canyon Road, Sgt. Ortega, a spokesman for the SCV Sheriff’s Station stated.

The vehicle, occupied by one person at the time, was monitored by an L.A. County Sheriff’s Department helicopter, and according to Ortega reached excessive speeds as high as 90 mph.

They disengaged as it was traveling north on Interstate 5 near Hasley Canyon in Castaic, he added.