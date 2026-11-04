Hart board to discuss student enrollment, food service program 

Student enrollment and average daily attendance for the previous and current school year are scheduled to be discussed during the William S. Hart Union High School District’s regular governing board meeting on Wednesday at the district office.

The enrollment report is to be presented by Collyn Nielsen, the district’s deputy superintendent of human resources, and focuses on the district’s strategic goal No. 4, financial and human resources.

The district adopted a five-year plan in 2022 aimed at tackling a series of goals that are driven to improve the district surrounding its core values of community, caring, creativity and courage.

The five areas of focus area student learning and instruction, safety and wellness, access and equity, financial and human resources, and communication and collaboration.

The enrollment update will provide both last year’s and the current academic school year’s numbers by school site, according to a presentation attachment on the agenda item.

All high schools except for Valencia High School saw a decrease for the 2026-27 school year, according to the presentation, bringing the number of students enrolled from 13,016 to 12,836 students.

Altogether the district’s total enrollment decreased by 79 students, according to the presentation. The numbers for alternative schools will also be presented during the agenda item.

Other items on the agenda include a presentation highlighting the food service program and the average daily meals served to students, upgrades, and community engagement days which all support the district’s safety and wellness, access and equity, and financial and human resources goals in the strategic plan.

A school site report on Hart High School and a One Hart Award will also be presented during the meeting.

The Hart district meeting’s open session is scheduled to begin at 7 p.m. and set to take place at the district office located at 21380 Centre Pointe Parkway.