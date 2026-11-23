California Highway Patrol officers responded to a traffic collision on Calgrove Boulevard near the Interstate 5 freeway between a white sedan and a black SUV Saturday afternoon around 12:35 PM, according to CHP officials.

L.A. County Fire Department personnel arrived at the scene at 12: 38 p.m., according to Pauline McGee, spokeswoman for the Fire Department. Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies also arrived at 12:49 p.m., according to CHP Officer Michael Nasir.

The scene was cleared at 12:50 p.m., with no injuries reported and no transport made for either party involved in the crash.