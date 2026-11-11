Hart district names new assistant superintendent of HR 

News release

The William S. Hart Union High School District governing board has unanimously approved the appointment of Jason d’Autremont as the new assistant superintendent of human resources, the district announced in a news release.

He was selected to fill the opening created by the upcoming retirement of Deputy Superintendent Collyn Nielsen, the release said.

“Bringing a wealth of district experience, strong community involvement, and decades of dedicated service, Mr. d’Autremont steps into this new leadership role after serving in multiple key administrative positions across the district,” said the release.

He began his career in the Hart district as a special education math teacher and coach, later advancing to serve as an assistant principal and principal at Canyon and Hart high schools, and most recently as director of human resources.

“Finding a leader with comprehensive district knowledge and an unwavering dedication to our staff is important for this role,” Superintendent Michael Vierra said in the release. “Over the last few years providing support in human resources, Jason has proven to be a tireless advocate for our employees at every level. He understands the heart of our schools and the needs of our personnel. His dedication, community connection, and championing spirit make him the ideal leader to guide our Human Resources Department into the future.”

The official transition will take effect on Feb. 1.