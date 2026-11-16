By Aldgra Fredly

Contributing Writer

Tesla CEO Elon Musk and other tech executives were among more than 174,000 individuals who signed an open letter calling for Jensen Huang’s return as Nvidia CEO following reports of his affair with an alleged Chinese spy.

The “Stand With Jensen” online petition calls on Nvidia’s board to reinstate Huang as Nvidia CEO while an independent investigation is underway. It says the board should let him remain in his post unless evidence shows his removal serves the company’s best interests.

The open letter had garnered about 174,989 signatures as of Monday morning, including more than 8,700 from current Nvidia staff and 1,577 from former employees.

Musk also signed the letter, along with Epic Games CEO Tim Sweeney, Shopify CEO Tobias Lutke, Atoms CEO and Uber co-founder Travis Kalanick, and other tech executives.

“A petition is underway to reinstate Jensen, and I’m signing it too,” Musk said in a post on X.

In the petition, Kalanick called Huang “one of the great builders of our time.” He noted that the former Nvidia CEO had erred, but said he did not believe Huang had done anything that “rises to the bar of separating him from his company.”

Nvidia did not respond to a request for comment by publication time.

Huang resigned on Nov. 12 amid intense scrutiny after admitting to an extramarital affair, allegedly with a Chinese businesswoman accused of collecting information for the Chinese Ministry of State Security. Nvidia chief financial officer Colette Kress has stepped in as interim CEO.

His resignation followed Nvidia’s Nov. 8 board announcement that it was investigating whether Huang had been targeted by a foreign intelligence effort.

The alleged spy, known as Alice Huang, worked as a top executive at Singapore-based Megaspeed, one of Nvidia’s biggest customers in Southeast Asia.

A Nov. 11 report in The New York Times, citing five people who worked at Nvidia, claims Jensen Huang also had a separate affair with Kimberly Powell, Nvidia’s vice president of health care.

U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent told Fox News on Sunday that Nvidia should “go outside the company” to find a new CEO, as he believed the company needs “a dramatic shakeup.”

He praised Jensen Huang’s innovation skills but said that doesn’t excuse the company’s duty to comply with U.S. rules.

Jensen Huang apologized for his affair in a Nov. 8 message to employees. He pledged to take full responsibility for his actions and fully cooperate with the probe.

“My responsibility is to serve you and be worthy of your trust. I have fallen short of that responsibility. I am fully committed to Nvidia and will work to earn back your confidence,” he said.

When asked about the Nvidia investigation on Nov. 8, President Donald Trump backed Jensen Huang, describing him as “an honorable guy” who had done “an amazing job” for the country.

The president also suggested that Jensen Huang could join him on his trip to China this week.

“I don’t know, but I’d certainly take him. I haven’t heard that he’s done anything wrong. He dealt with somebody but, you know, so does everybody else,” he told reporters.

Jacki Thrapp, Troy Myers and Andrew Moran contributed to this report.