A person was transported to the hospital after reports of someone being shot on Avocado Lane in Valencia on Thursday afternoon, according to a post on the Citizen app.

Officials from the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station would not confirm the nature of the call.

In the radio dispatch recording posted on the Citizen app, L.A. County Fire Department Engine 156 and Squad 111 were on their way to the scene of a reported gunshot victim and were directed to stage near the scene until Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station deputies arrived to ensure it was secure.

Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the station, said she could not confirm any information regarding the call at the time of this publication.

Los Angeles County Fire Department personnel were dispatched to the scene at 4:10 p.m., arriving at 4:18 p.m., according to Kaitlyn Aldana, spokeswoman for the Fire Department.

The patient was transported at 4:25 p.m., Aldana said.