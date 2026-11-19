Bjorkman, formerly of Santa Clarita, 1of 2 agents accused by five women

Just as a trial was getting started, the first of five lawsuits filed against eXp Realty — accusing two agents of drugging and sexually assaulting other agents while their claims were ignored — a settlement was reached, according to an attorney for one of the plaintiffs.

Five women have filed lawsuits accusing Mike Bjorkman, who lived and worked in Santa Clarita at the time, and David Golden, of Las Vegas, of giving them drugs without their knowledge or consent, and then sexually assaulting them.

The lawsuit brought forth by Anya Roberts, a former agent, was settled just as the trial was getting under way, according to Roberts’ attorney Andrea Hirsch, in a phone interview Monday.

Hirsch said while the defendants were the same — Bjorkman, Golden, eXp Realty and its publicly traded parent, AGNT Inc., formerly eXp World — the plaintiffs were separated at trial for individual lawsuits.

Both sides in Roberts’ lawsuit came to a confidential settlement last month, according to Hirsch. There was no admission of guilt.

“Anya Roberts and eXp Realty are pleased to announce that they have resolved the lawsuit Ms. Roberts brought against eXp,” according to a prepared statement from eXp, which also mentioned the confidential nature of the terms, adding, “eXp has consistently denied any claims brought against eXp, and the resolution is not an admission of wrongdoing.”

The statement also notes that Roberts remains an eXp agent. She has a company page.

The statement indicated that eXp “is committed to an agent community where every agent is safe, respected and heard.”

Roberts did not offer a response to a request for comment on this story.

Bjorkman, who said he has since moved to Ventura County, repeated his claim of innocence in a phone interview Monday. He added there was not much else he could say at this point, as there are four lawsuits pending.

The legal matter has been ongoing for more than five years.

Bjorkman was arrested in March 2021 while coming back from vacation in Florida.

A criminal complaint was filed March 1 that year for two felony charges, alleging a violation of Nevada penal code 200.366.2b with respect to sexual assault.

Following those charges being dropped, the Clark County District Attorney’s Office issued a statement that it had uncovered evidence, after the charges were filed, which led prosecutors to believe they could not prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt.

Then the civil lawsuits were filed in federal court.

Hirsch said the Roberts case was given a court date much earlier, as the other four women have a slightly separate claim.

The lawsuits brought forth by the other four plaintiffs, including a former Santa Carlita Valley resident, involve an allegation that eXp Realty and eXp World committed fraud, by telling the women that their claims were investigated, while the lawsuits claim that no investigation ever happened.

The next date for those plaintiffs is set for “early 2028,” according to Hirsch, who’s also involved in those lawsuits.

“Nothing like a deadline to make people focus,” Hirsch said Monday, when asked why eXp might have decided to make “a settlement on the courthouse steps,” so to speak, after years of trial depositions and motions, although she said that would be a question better answered by eXp.