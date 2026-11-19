By Tom Ozimek

Contributing Writer

The leaders of the United States, China and Russia on Thursday agreed to a four-point peace declaration, stating that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought, while pledging dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and preventing the spread of nuclear weapons.

The joint declaration followed a historic trilateral summit between U.S. President Donald Trump, Chinese leader Xi Jinping and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

The meeting of the three leaders — the world’s first-ever sit-down of the heads of the world’s largest nuclear powers — concluded at around 5:50 p.m. local time in the southern Chinese city of Shenzhen, with Trump boarding Air Force One and departing for Washington about an hour later.

Similar versions of the post-meeting joint declaration have been published by the White House, Russia’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, and China’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs, with the key difference being the order in which the leaders and countries are listed in the preamble.

The declaration calls for reform of the United Nations so that the transnational agency can respond more effectively to global challenges and better align with its core mission of international peace and security. The United States, China and Russia are all permanent members of the U.N. Security Council.

The document also states that all three countries plan to boost the production and supply of refined petroleum products, while reaffirming the importance of stable energy flows.

The three leaders pledged that the countries they represent will conduct a dialogue on reducing nuclear risks and preventing the proliferation of nuclear weapons.

“A nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought,” reads the statement.

The words on nuclear war echo those of U.S. President Ronald Reagan, who used them in his 1984 State of the Union address to Congress.

They were reiterated in a joint U.S.-Soviet statement the following year after the Geneva Summit.

“The sides, having discussed key security issues, and conscious of the special responsibility of the USSR and the U.S. for maintaining peace, have agreed that a nuclear war cannot be won and must never be fought,” the countries wrote in the November 1985 statement.

Denuclearization was high on Trump’s agenda ahead of the summit. China, which has significantly fewer nuclear weapons than either the United States or Russia, has been actively building up its nuclear arsenal and has resisted discussing denuclearization with Washington and Moscow for years.

Trump’s push to discuss denuclearization comes after February’s expiration of New START, which capped deployed U.S. and Russian strategic nuclear arms. U.S. officials want China included in a replacement pact as Beijing expands toward a projected 1,000 nuclear warheads by the end of the decade, according to the Pentagon’s 2025 assessment.

Finally, Thursday’s joint statement says that the three leaders agreed on the importance of immunity for state officials, while calling on the International Criminal Court and other similar bodies not to abuse their jurisdiction. The United States in October sanctioned the ICC, describing it as a rogue court that unfairly targets political leaders and others.

The ICC has issued arrest warrants for Putin and five other people accused of war crimes in Ukraine. Russia has rejected the ICC’s jurisdiction and has repeatedly denied allegations of war crimes, even launching its own criminal probe into the ICC prosecutor and judges who brought charges against Putin.

In February 2025, Trump signed an executive order authorizing sanctions against the ICC over alleged bias against Israel and the United States.

The move followed the ICC’s issuance of arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant over Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, launched after the Hamas terrorist group’s Oct. 7, 2023, attack on Israel.

Based in The Hague, Netherlands, the court issues arrest warrants and tries individuals charged with genocide, war crimes, crimes against humanity and the crime of aggression. Currently, 125 countries have signed on to the Rome Statute, which established the ICC over two decades ago.

Neither the United States nor Israel is a party to the statute.

Meanwhile, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed frustration at being left out of the meeting, telling NBC in an interview that it was a “huge mistake.”

“You can’t decide about some country, even a small country, without this country,” he said.

During a post-summit press conference, Putin said he discussed the Ukraine war during the trilateral meeting, including laying out his view that Russia was provoked into military action when the mostly Russian-speaking eastern regions of Donetsk and Luhansk refused to accept the outcome of what he said was a “coup” in Kyiv, and Ukraine responded by waging war there for eight years.

“We discussed these problematic, in my opinion, topics and we are ready to discuss this with our partners in a working manner,” he said, adding that Russia has already accepted certain compromises proposed by the United States.

At the same time, Putin said he does not believe Ukraine and Europe are ready at this time to make the necessary concessions to resolve the conflict.

“We’ll see,” Putin said. “Everything flows, everything changes. Perhaps they too will come to the realization that it is better to accept these compromises than to later face realities that they will still have to agree to someday.”