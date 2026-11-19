Santa Clarita Valley residents should expect sunshine through the weekend after a rainy Thursday, according to National Weather Service officials.

Mike Wofford, a meteorologist of the NWS, said the sun will be out Friday, and it is expected to last through the weekend, with potential for a small storm on Sunday evening into Monday morning.

Bryan Lewis, a meteorologist of the NWS, said Thursday ended the day with “splash-and-dash” showers, meaning light showers that stop quickly, throughout the evening.

The temperatures are expected to be low-to-mid 60s for the weekend, he said.

When asked about debris flow in local burn scar areas, Wofford said the NWS had not received any reports about them at the time of this publication.

As for winds, there could be light offshore winds going 10-20 mph, but it is not confirmed, Wofford said.

Wofford advises residents to take it easy when driving, keeping speeds low and to not drive too close to other vehicles.

“We’ve experienced some tree failures, tree branch failures affecting the right-of-way, just a handful. Some minor flooding but nothing that we haven’t been able to handle. All in all, it’s been a relatively mild storm for us,” according to a statement from Carrie Lujan, communications director for the city of Santa Clarita.

NWS released how many inches of rain fell throughout SCV several locations as follows:

Del Valle: 1.60.

Castaic Junction: 1.46.

Newhall: 1.42.

Castaic: 1.18.

Related: To read about a water rescue Thursday morning in Newhall, visit tinyurl.com/yw79j2zf.