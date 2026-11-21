We’ve a most interesting trail ride ahead, but best you keep the young ’uns’ eyes shaded. We’ve got trouble. Right here in Santa Clarita.

There are somber accidents, freak blizzards, humor, movie stars and a whole passel of interesting vistas ahead on this Sunday morn.

C’mon, saddlepals. Let’s drift into yesteryear together …

WAY, WAY BACK WHEN

ADIOS, DEAR SMITTY! — George Babcock Smith died on Nov. 17, 1922. He was the fellow who sold his Horseshoe Ranch to a retiring silent movie star, William S. Hart, just a year earlier. And of course, the Horseshoe would eventually become Hart Park, on Newhall Avenue.

FOR THE BIRDS — On Nov. 19, 1848, the world-famous bird expert, John Woodhouse Audubon, camped out at Castaic Junction to study our local and migrating flying feathered friends. Wonder what sort of weather Johnny enjoyed? A warmish November or a cold blustery one?

WE AIN’T LYON — Easily the two most famous twins in Santa Clarita history, Sanford and Cyrus Lyon were born on Nov. 20, 1831 in Machias, Maine. The men left a colorful legacy in this valley, from school building to gunfights. Lyons Avenue, despite being a typo, was named after the brothers. Oh. Commit this to memory. Cyrus was the gunfighter who, as a captain in the famed California Rangers, helped clean up Los Angeles County. Sanford didn’t quite shoot or bludgeon as many folk. He was the businessman.

A CUT BELOW THE REST — A little movie trivia for you. Beale’s Cut, at the top of the southern end of Sierra Highway, has been used in countless movies. Two local millionaire cowpokes, Harry Carey and Hoot Gibson, teamed up before they became millionaire cowpokes and wealthy Santa Clarita land owners. In 1917, they shot “Straight Shooting” at the historic landmark. If you ever saw the John Wayne classic and the film that made The Duke a star, “Stagecoach,” part of that flick was shot here. In 1923, another local cowboy, Tom Mix (who would later become the most famous box office star on the planet) filmed his controversial “Three Jumps Ahead” at the Cut. That’s where he wowed audiences by “jumping” the old stage coach route. Stuntman Richard Talmadge boasted he actually made the jump for Mix. The truth was, the studio just used old-fashioned special effects to simulate Mix clearing the 90-foot deep canyon on his wonder horse, Tony (a Placerita-born native). Mix walked across a wooden ramp on Tony and the FX folks pasted it onto the film. A year later, Mix’s friend, Will Rogers, poked fun of Tom. Rogers duplicated the historic jump. Midway across though, Rogers and his horse did a triple somersault in midair.

HOP & MARY — In 1898, the last of the Chinese laborers who built the Southern Pacific railroad left the valley. Hop Lee and his wife, Mary, had stayed on to run a laundry business and work at the five-star Southern Hotel. When the hotel burned to the ground, they reportedly went back to China.

NOVEMBER 21, 1926

DAD & LOBSTERS — Lobsters? Yup. Vons Grocery Store in Newhall had stocked up for pre-Thanksgiving shoppers. Besides the spiny delicacy, they sold fresh oysters, rice at 4 pounds for a quarter and apples a nickel a pound. You’d say the phrase, “… apples a nickel a pound …” and that would bring a smile to Walt Cieplik’s face. Walt’s my dad.

ZILLION PERCENT INFLATION — Progress. The Newhall Post Office expanded its building, also adding 250 new mailboxes. I still like driving into town to the P.O. to check for mail. Don’t like paying nearly $400 a year for the P.O. box …

50% OF THE VALLEY — Some 250 actors and extras, horses, stagecoaches, wagons and Tom Mix Hisself were filming the silent Western, “The Lost Trail” in the Santa Clarita Valley 100 years back. They weren’t exactly lost. Despite light rains, several other film companies were filming in our valley.

GRIEF OVER THE PAPER — Signal editor A.B. Thatcher’s wife had a tough time before the holidays. Within a week, two of her brothers died.

HEART OF GOLD — This is just a slice of life reported in Your Hometown Newspaper 100 years back. I offer the observation in its entirety:

“Anytime you think the long ago is gone forever, so far as prospectors for gold, with pack burros and all, you have another guess coming.

“One of these typical prospectors passed thru town Tuesday, walking and driving the burro before him. And there are several of them in the mountains and canyons in this section.

“They are not hermits or anything like that, but with rough clothes, beards and toil worn hands, they fit the description of the old time prospector.

“And as long as there are inaccessible canyons and peaks, they will be with us.”

NOVEMBER 16, 1928

KUDOS, KIWANITES — The Kiwanis Club founded their Santa Clarita chapter on this date. Happy 98th birthday!

NOVEMBER 21, 1936

WOMAN. WOMEN. WHATEVER IT TAKES. — For the life of me I never knew why the Newhall Woman’s Club called themselves “The Newhall Woman’s Club” as opposed to “The Newhall Women’s Club” with an, “e.” They were founded, I believe, in 1901 here and lasted until 1990 when a lack of membership caused the august club to fold. Their headquarters used to be at the corner of present-day Lyons Avenue and Chestnut Street. On this date, they held a dinner and a movie (“The Singing Cop”) as their fundraiser. Mrs. Paxton spoke at length on “Highway Safety.” I suspect Signal Editor Tim Whyte will lay back at the lecture and catch up to us later so he can take some notes for a future editorial …

CRIME SPREE — On this date, the Newhall Elementary typewriter was stolen. It was found in Santa Monica, in an abandoned stolen car. Those were simpler days. One school. One typewriter.

NOVEMBER 21, 1946

SCUBA WEATHER — Hard to believe, but by this date, we already had 11 inches of rain for the season. That’s about our year’s average.

BLIZZARD BODY COUNT — Snow blanketed the SCV and also was the cause of a terrible plane wreck. Eleven people were killed when a Western Airlines plane hit White Mountain (just inside Ventura County, about 6 miles northwest of Frenchman’s Flats) during a snowstorm. The unusual blizzard also caused the Sheriff’s Mounted Posse to return after retrieving just one body. The wreck was in such a treacherous location, coupled with up to 7 feet of snow, horsemen and hikers had barely enough strength just to reach the plane. Hardened mountain riders were amused as Los Angeles newspapermen, in expensive loafers, slacks and overcoats, tried to trudge after the pack horses. One of the unsung heroes of the rescue party was young Vernon Walk. The 19-year-old, whose father owned the famed gas station on the other side of Beale’s Cut, was the first adventurer to try and find survivors. When the posse made headway through the terrain, which modern-day mountain climbers find treacherous even in the best of conditions, they found Walk, exhausted and nearly frozen. Rescuers massaged his cramped legs and helped revive him, according to police reports. It took a week before the fourth rescue expedition could retrieve the last body. Another storm came through, pelting the mountains with a warmer rain, melting the snow and causing the rescuers to climb through a hellish freezing series of waterfalls, near vertical mountains and swollen streams. All that while carrying 10 dead bodies. Vern’s grandson, Bob Walk, would later attend Hart High School and play pro baseball, pitching in the World Series.

NOT COMING HOME — Signal editor Fred Trueblood had the unpleasant task of dealing with the wife of one of the plane crash victims. She had called when her husband’s plane had not arrived in Los Angeles. Trueblood recalled her voice was “pleasant, clear, cultured.” Every hour, on the hour, the woman called back, each time, her voice more desperate and filled with anxiety. Finally, when word got out about the nature of the wreckage, her calls stopped.

ELECTRIC HEROES — You couldn’t pay me enough to work this end of Southern California Edison’s business. On this date, Russell W. Morse accidentally touched a live wire while making a repair. He was hit by 16,000 volts of juice, thrown clear of his ladder, sliced his scalp wide open on the way down and somehow managed to live through it. How about all of us so moved say a silent “Thank you” to the folks at Edison the next time we turn on a light switch or make toast? I’m going to …

SMALL BLESSING, THEY DIDN’T PLAY 8 QUARTERS — The brand new Hart High, which consisted of just a few ninth graders, played Ventura Junior High in football on this date. They got blended, sifted, emulsified and mulched, 52-0. I wish my lanky pal Tommy Gibson, who was quarterback on that Hart squad, was still around. I’d like him to recall the highlights for me.

NOVEMBER 21, 1956

TODAY, IT’S A NO-SQUARE CHURCH — Fifty years ago this week, the Foursquare Church at the corner of 13th and Spruce (Lyons Avenue today) began construction.

PRISON CHAPEL — Same day, the All Faith Chapel at Wayside Honor Rancho (today, Pitchess Detention Center in Castaic) was dedicated in the names of Klyde H. Young Jr. and Herbert B. Sheets. Both sheriff’s deputies had given their lives in service during World War II.

I WOULD’VE RUN IT AROUND THE BLOCK SO THE BATTERY DIDN’T DIE — Can you imagine this kind of small-town service today? Young Ken Beach, 19, of Avalon, was arrested for doing 95 in a brand new Jaguar painted British Empire red. He drew five days in jail from Judge MacDougall. Sheriff’s Capt. Ed Haggarty promised the worried lad not to worry about his Jag. For five days, Haggarty kept the sports car parked in front of the station on Spruce Street (Railroad Avenue today) where the deputies could keep an eye on it.

DEAD EITHER WAY — There aren’t too many winners in this sport. William Lutge was instantly killed when he tried to beat the train at the Placerita Canyon crossing. A postmortem indicated Lutge may have just have had a heart attack a nanosecond before his car hit the intersection.

NOVEMBER 21, 1966

TAXING THE TAX MAN — The Mighty Signal went after Phillip Watson. The controversial county tax assessor was blamed for arbitrarily raising property taxes, placing many small home and ranch owners into financial risk up to bankruptcy and foreclosure. Watson started randomly assessing property on what it would be valued at if the owners built, oh, say, a mall. Mom and Pop farmers, some of whom had owned their humble dwellings for a century and were on miserly pensions, were now forced onto the street because they couldn’t afford property taxes that, overnight, vaulted fivefold and more. Watson was accused of secretly acting on the behalf of wealthy landowners, who wanted to buy these foreclosed properties so they could develop them. Case in point was a little ramshackle shack bought for pennies on the dollar by a pair of, hock, ptooey, Beverly Hills doctors. The Signal’s vigilance paid off. Eventually — like more than a decade later — Watson would be convicted in a fraud scam.

FREEWAY CLOSE, EITHER WAY — A construction date was set to start building California Institute of the Arts. The 38-acre campus was scheduled to be not where it is today, but on the Disney Ranch across from Placerita Canyon Nature Center. Eventually, they moved and the movie ranch stayed. It’s still there today. Odd note? I applied to CalArts and, nearly 60 years later, so did my daughter. Both times? CalArts lost our applications …

RUN OF BAD LUCK — It was one of the strangest happenstances in history. We had three fatal helicopter accidents within a two-week period. A pilot, relocating power lines, got fatally tangled up in his own work and fell in a tangle of wire and wreckage. The NBC helicopter, attempting to film the scene of the wreckage, then crashed. Earlier, Signal political columnist, my friend and high school classmate, Darryl Manzer, lost his father, Alton, in a chopper wreck when the craft crashed into the sea near Carpinteria. It was not a good year for my good-spirited amigo. Earlier, he broke both his legs in a motorcycle accident. Nine months later to the day after his dad died and nearly the hour, Darryl’s mom, Pat, died of cancer.

NOVEMBER 21, 1976

SUPE KITCHEN — In an odd comedy, the Canyon County Board of Supervisors held their only official meeting 50 years ago. While the measure to form the greater SCV into its own county failed at the L.A. ballot box, the local measure to appoint five supervisors did not. The supes were sort of a government in exile, without any geography to govern. They met to do what most politicians do every day: agree to study the situation further.

AND NARY A SINGLE BALLOT WAS STUFFED — A little Canyon County trivia: The election to create California’s newest breakaway county cost L.A. taxpayers — and us — $288,000.

A FOOTBALL NIGHTMARE — On this date, five teams, including Hart and Canyon, tied for second place in the Foothill League with identical 5-3 records. Hart could have held the sole second-place honor, but lost the lead to Canyon in the last 24 seconds of the season’s finale.

IT’S ONLY MONEY — After a decade of controversy, former county assessor Phillip Watson sued county 5th District supervisor and former ABC news anchor Baxter Ward for $6.5 million. Reason? Phil thought Baxter was spying on him.

NOVEMBER 21, 1986

FORMER OAK VALLEY? — Not only were oaks becoming an endangered species, so were pigeons. Construction workers, using nail guns, were caught shooting the nesting birds in nearby trees. Also, to build a Calgrove Boulevard project, another 337 mature oak trees were axed.

A LITTLE OUT OF YOUR JURISDICTION, TOM? — L.A. City Mayor Tom Bradley was a little out of his jurisdiction. He came up to Saugus, offering to build a huge prison in our backyard. Some locals sort of pointed out Tom didn’t own the land, nor was he mayor of the Santa Clarita Valley.

RIPARIAN HOOKERS — It’s a good — no, GRAND — day in journalism when the banner front page headline cries: “BEST LITTLE WHOREHOUSE IN SAUGUS.” Some 30 deputies raided the San Francisquito creek bed and arrested seven women for operating an outdoors bordello for migrant farm workers. It wasn’t exactly idyllic and certainly not romantic. The “house” consisted of a couple of mattresses dragged out to the reeds by the riverbed. The gals drew a 10-day jail sentence and had to promise not to come back to the SCV.

A NEW MEANING TO SERVICING THE SCV — I can’t close without reminding my friends (if there’s any left) at Newhall Land of the jokes going around town 40 years ago in regards to the above affections. Signal gossip columnist MIMI (Ruth Newhall) dryly noted: “Newhall Land & Farming always bragged they were the oldest business in the valley. Now we know it’s just the second oldest …”

• • •

Well foof and eesh, that was a positively long darn march-across-Russia trail ride, wasn’t it? Don’t forget to walk out the saddle kinks before collapsing in the recliner. What do you say? See you Thanksgiving Weekend with another exciting Time Ranger adventure? Nod your head, “yes, please” and, until then? ¡Que disfrutes de un Día de Acción de Gracias muy tranquilo y vayan con Dios, amigos! (Ride with God and may you enjoy a very quiet, peaceful Thanksgiving)!

Local historian and the world’s most prolific satirist/humorist John Boston has launched his new eclectic bookstore — johnboston-books.com. His hilarious adventure/family/supernatural sequel to the national bestseller, “Naked Came the Sasquatch” — “Naked Came the Novelist” — is on sale now. Ditto with his two-volume “Monsters” series about the supernatural in the SCV.