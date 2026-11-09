Veterans Day: Supporting veterans facing the invisible wounds of PTSD 

News release

As the Santa Clarita Valley prepares to observe Veterans Day on Nov. 11 and honor the men and women who have served in the U.S. armed forces, the occasion is also an opportunity to recognize challenges many veterans continue to face long after their military service ends.

For them, returning to civilian life can mean adjusting to a new career, reconnecting with family and friends, or finding a new sense of routine and purpose. For others, those challenges may be complicated by post-traumatic stress disorder, or PTSD, and symptoms such as nightmares, unwanted memories, difficulty sleeping, anxiety or flashbacks.

“The transition from military to civilian life can bring enormous change and for veterans living with PTSD, that adjustment can be especially difficult,” Dr. Saba Notghi said in a news release from Kaiser Permanente.

Notghi, a psychiatrist and chief of service for psychiatry at Kaiser Permanente Panorama City, which serves members in the Santa Clarita Valley, added: “PTSD can affect sleep, relationships, work and a person’s overall sense of well-being. The important message for veterans is that they don’t have to manage these symptoms alone. Treatment and support can make a meaningful difference.”

PTSD can develop after someone experiences or witnesses a traumatic event. Symptoms may include flashbacks and recurring memories or dreams, avoiding reminders of the trauma, feeling on edge or easily startled, and changes in mood and thinking. For a PTSD diagnosis, symptoms must last longer than one month and cause clinically significant distress or impairment in social, occupational, or other important areas of functioning, according to the American Psychiatric Association.

New research suggests PTSD remains a significant concern among veterans, the release said. A nationally representative 2025-26 National Health and Resilience in Veterans Study surveyed 2,636 U.S. veterans and estimated that 14.4% had experienced PTSD during their lifetime and 7.3% had PTSD within the past month. Those figures were significantly higher than estimates from earlier waves of the same national study.

The study also found striking differences by age. Among veterans ages 18 to 44, an estimated 35.3% had experienced PTSD during their lifetime and 16.1% had past-month PTSD, compared with 5.7% and 2.8%, respectively, among veterans ages 60 and older. Combat-exposed veterans also had higher rates than veterans who had not been exposed to combat.

“PTSD is much more than remembering something difficult that happened in the past,” Notghi said in the release. “A reminder of a traumatic experience can make the body and brain respond as though danger is happening all over again. That can bring intense fear, anger, avoidance or even a feeling of shutting down or becoming emotionally numb.”

Those symptoms can make everyday life more difficult. Research from the 2025-26 national veteran study found that PTSD and greater cumulative trauma exposure were strongly associated with increased functional disability.

“When PTSD begins interfering with daily functioning, such as sleep, work, school, or relationships, that’s often a sign that additional support may be helpful,” Notghi added. “Seeking help isn’t a sign of weakness. It’s a step toward regaining control of your health and your life.”

Anyone can develop PTSD, not only people who have experienced combat. Trauma can include experiencing or witnessing violence, sexual assault or abuse, serious accidents, disasters and other life-threatening events.

While coping strategies are not a substitute for professional PTSD treatment, they can help veterans manage stress and support overall well-being. Notghi recommends the following:

1. Ground yourself in the present: During moments of anxiety or distress, grounding techniques can help redirect attention to the present. Take slow, controlled breaths. Notice what you can see, hear, feel and touch around you. Try progressive muscle relaxation by gently tensing and relaxing different muscle groups.

2. Recognize emotional triggers: Learning to identify situations, sounds, places or other reminders that intensify symptoms can make them easier to manage. Develop a “cool-down” plan for times when tension rises. Step away from a stressful situation when appropriate. Practice self-compassion rather than blaming yourself for symptoms. “Sometimes the first step is simply recognizing what your body is telling you,” Notghi said. “If you notice your heart racing, your muscles tightening or your emotions escalating, pause if you can. Ground yourself in the present, slow your breathing and remind yourself that you’re safe right now.”

3. Challenge unhelpful thoughts: Trauma can sometimes affect the way people see themselves or the world around them. Ask yourself whether the facts support a troubling thought or whether there may be another way to view the situation. Instead of thinking, “I’m weak because I’m struggling,” consider, “I went through something difficult, and getting help is part of recovering.”

4. Take care of your physical health: Mental and physical health are closely connected. Get regular physical activity. Maintain a consistent sleep schedule. Eat regular, balanced meals. Limit alcohol and other substances, which may interfere with sleep or aggravate mental health symptoms. Establish routines that can create predictability and structure.

5. Stay connected: PTSD can lead some people to withdraw, but supportive relationships can play an important role in recovery. Veterans may benefit from working with a mental health professional experienced in trauma, talking with trusted family members or friends, and connecting with other veterans through peer-support programs.

6. Reconnect with meaning and purpose: Activities that provide a sense of purpose can also support emotional well-being. Depending on the individual, that could include volunteering, faith or spiritual practices, art, music, writing or spending time outdoors.

“Recovery doesn’t necessarily mean forgetting what happened,” Notghi added. “It’s about reaching a point where those experiences no longer control your everyday life. With the right support, veterans with PTSD can heal, reconnect with the people and activities that matter to them and move forward with a renewed sense of purpose.”

Professional help is particularly important when PTSD symptoms become more frequent or severe, interfere with relationships or work, disrupt sleep or cause someone to rely on alcohol or other substances to cope, the release said.

PTSD is treatable. The National Institute of Mental Health notes that treatment can include psychotherapy, medication or a combination of approaches, depending on the individual.

“You don’t have to wait until you’re in crisis to ask for help,” Notghi said in the release. “If symptoms aren’t improving or they’re beginning to interfere with your relationships, sleep, work or daily life, talk with your health care provider or a mental health professional. Getting support earlier can help put you on a healthier path forward.”

For someone experiencing a mental health crisis or suicidal thoughts, immediate help is available. Veterans Crisis Line: Call 988, then press 1. Text: 838255. Online chat: VeteransCrisisLine.net/Chat. If there is an immediate danger or medical emergency, call 911.