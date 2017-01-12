People take pictures of the candidates that were present at the Democratic Party Headquarters on Lyons Avenue in Oct. 2016. Nikolas Samuels/The Signal
At the beginning of President Obama’s farewell speech, he said, “Change only happens when ordinary people come together and demand it.”

During his campaign, and throughout his presidency, Barack Obama spoke constantly of change. He often characterized his failed policies as huge successes, assuring the American people, “This is what change looks like.”

I don’t believe Democrats have ever clearly defined change as they understand it, but their relentless desire to impose it on the American people is akin to a cult-like religious belief.

We really don’t need the Democrats’ definition of change to realize the disastrous results of its implementation. The left’s voracious appetite for change is not driven by a desire to make things better, but simply for the sake of change in and of itself.

Hillary Clinton has proudly boasted that she is a “progressive.” Derived from the word “progress,” “progressive” means driving forward and ever-changing. Labeling herself a progressive made Hillary’s definition of change sound much more sophisticated.

One of the biggest changes progressivism has made during the reign of Obama is to the definition of racism. Racism was traditionally defined as the belief that one race is superior to another.

If a person judged another person or treated another person badly or unfairly based on the color of his or her skin, that was traditionally defined as prejudice.

Regardless of which definition one holds, it can hardly be denied that the left has practically obliterated the definition of racism to the point at which it no longer has any meaning.

In the eyes of the left, anyone who is not a Democrat is a racist, and anyone who disagrees with President Obama’s policies is surely a racist of the most hateful kind.

In the era of Obama, the definition of success has been turned upside down, as well. Even as the Affordable Care Act implodes before our very eyes, the president and the Democrats continue to label it a success. They don’t care whether the law is actually working, as long as its implementation brings change.

You can argue with a liberal all day long about the damage Obamacare has wrought: skyrocketing premiums, the loss of millions of employer-based health care plans, the thousands of doctors who have left their private practices, and the unsustainable nature of the law.

But because liberals see themselves as the agents of change, they justify the failing law by holding up the small percentage of people who didn’t have insurance, and who now do, as a trophy – a reward for their good intentions.

Liberal politicians suffer from a complete lack of self-awareness. Their belief in their own righteousness renders them incapable of self-reflection and honest analysis. Their failures are always someone else’s fault.

Last November, ordinary people came together and demanded change. The presidential election of Donald Trump is clearly the loudest message ever sent that the progressive agenda does not work.

Terri Lovell is a lifetime resident of the Santa Clarita Valley, a former home school mom, a College of the Canyons student and a member of a local Republican club.

Comments
  • Brian Baker

    Well said, Terri.

  • Ron Bischof

    “Liberal politicians suffer from a complete lack of self-awareness. Their belief in their own righteousness renders them incapable of self-reflection and honest analysis. Their failures are always someone else’s fault.”

    An accurate summation, Ms. Lovell.

    The 2010, 2014 and 2016 were unheeded messages that unwanted “change” was being forced upon citizens. The voters pushed back.

    Until “Progressives” learn this plain and very clear lesson, they will be in the political wilderness.

    • Gil Mertz

      Based on the “Progressives” reaction to Trump’s election, it looks like they’ll be in the wilderness for awhile. 2018 could be another bloodbath for Democrats, especially in the Senate. All of their efforts to obstruct Trump could actually give him a super-majority. Lead on Schummer and Pelosi!

  • Ed Shalom

    Make America Grope Again !!!

    • Ron Bischof

      The substance we’ve come to expect from you, Mr. Shalom.

      • Gene Walker

        I have Edna blocked. Did he make one of those snarky comments he claims he is trying to eliminate from this comment section?

        I picture him putting on a Hall Monitor sash and beret before sitting down to ferret out posts he finds offensive.

        • Ron Bischof

          You miss nothing by avoiding inane and oddly sexual comments that lack gravitas, Gene.

          • Gene Walker

            It’s liberating. Life is too short to deal with people that you can simply block. Especially when they are imbeciles. Have I mentioned that I think Edna is an imbecile? I do you know.

  • Ed Shalom

    Waiting for the pendulum to shift to impeachment – the men who uncovered the filthy refuse of the Trump campaign have a lot more credibility than Team Trump – doesn’t it ring true that a sex criminal and patron of prostitutes would arrange to deface the bed of his enemy ?

    http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/donald-trump-russia-dossier-file-investigation-hacking-christopher-steele-mi6-a7526901.html

    http://www.nydailynews.com/news/politics/ex-mi6-spy-troubed-findings-trump-worked-free-article-1.2946322?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+nydnrss%2Fnews%2Fnational+(News%2FNational)

    • Ron Bischof

      “…doesn’t it ring true…”

      No.

      On what legal grounds would a President Trump be impeached, Mr. Shalom?

      • Gene Walker

        How frustrating it must be for members of the losing party, it makes me happy to watch them struggle with their new reality.

        http://weneedfun.com/wp-content/uploads/2016/04/John-Wayne-Quotes-11.jpg

        • Ron Bischof

          You’re not heeding the dire warnings from the Prophets of Doom, Gene. Protect yourself before it’s too late!

          Fear! Fire! Foe!

          http://imgur.com/a/o5Tew

          • Gene Walker

            Thankfully, since I have blocked our resident parrots, I don’t have to listen to their silly posts about conspiracy theories, or their imbecilic threats to have me banned.

            My hat is off to you good sir for having the patience, and intestinal fortitude to deal with their nonsense.

      • Ed Shalom

        Treason, for starters….did you even bother to read the articles regarding Golden Showergate….
        Try to logical: If there was ANY foundation to these allegations, it is not conceivable that US intelligence would find NO traces of these criminal acts, even after the fact.
        As such, it is logical that they heard of these allegations, and looked into their plausibility. It is obvious they discovered lots of stuff incriminating the Trump campaign, and decided it merited briefing at the Presidential level.
        As such, US intelligence services are award of very compromising info on Donald Trump, both personal and political. This ensures that Trump will have to be respectful of them, since they hold the keys to his destruction.
        The only problem with this situation for Trump is that the investigations and leaks that are beginning to surface will overwhelm him, regardless of his alliance with his fellow dictator, Vladimir Putrid.
        He will be out into 12 months at the most.

        • Ed Shalom

          Just a small adjustment to my phrasing – Golden Showergate is sounds too polite – lets call it Urine-gate, which is as tawdry as the scandalous acts of the sex criminal and his buddies….future historians will certainly examine all the parameters of Urine-gate, to understand why so many in the US chose to urinate upon themselves…

          • Ron Bischof

            You’re revealing more about your obvious fascination with genitalia and elimination, Mr. Shalom.

          • Ed Shalom

            Unfortunately, just describing and acknowledging the acts of a depraved sex criminal is necessary, however distasteful it may be. I am waiting for a rebuttal to my assertion that the Feds DO have very damaging info on Trump – if a single British hero dug up so much, just imagine what else is out there….once it is published, Don’s defenders will decry how others are fascinated by Don’s filthy laundry (e.g. polluted bed sheets).
            History will point out that while Nixon was brought down by Watergate, Trump was brought down by Urine-gate, and we all know water is much cleaner that urine…

          • Ron Bischof

            With your observed predilections, I understand your need to rationalize a compulsion.

            However, I recommend you keep such “thoughts” private. It’s not a good look, Mr. Shalom.

          • Ed Shalom

            The post below was published on “The Democratic Underground” forum about 10 minutes ago, and probably has about 100 views by now. Join this forum, and you can vote !
            —————————————————————————–
            URINE-GATE QUERY:

            The links below demonstrate the unfolding Russian influence scandal came from impeccable sources, MUCH more credible than the denials of a sex criminal and patron of prostitutes. This is EXACTLY the kind of behavior we should expect from Trump.

            http://www.independent.co.uk/news/world/americas/donald-trump-russia-dossier-file-investigation-hacking-christopher-steele-mi6-a7526901.html

            http://www.nydailynews.com/news/politics/ex-mi6-spy-troubed-findings-trump-worked-free-article-1.2946322?utm_source=feedburner&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=Feed%3A+nydnrss%2Fnews%2Fnational+(News%2FNational)

            Thanks to several heroic investigators, the tip of the iceberg of the filthy and criminal theft of the US Presidency is being revealed.

            While we get out the popcorn and enjoy the show (we don’t mind knowing the conclusion of Trump’s impeachment), we need to focus on a good name for this scandal.

            It seems fitting that history records that Nixon was brought down by “Watergate”, and that history will record that Donald Trump was brought down by “Urine-gate”, since urine is much stinkier than water.

            However, in one of the greatest joys in our democracy, we get to choose the title of this wonderful chapter that has begun.

            Some of the options beside Unrine-gate are Pee-gate and Golden Showergate.

            LET THE VOTING BEGIN! THIS IS NOT HACKED BY PUTIN!

            PS: Would a Star member please create a poll on this subject ??

          • Ron Bischof

            Is “The Democratic Underground” a political fetish site? If so, perhaps you’ll receive the affirmation you so desperately desire.

        • Ron Bischof

          I’m very well read and from more disparate sources than you, Mr. Shalom. A President Trump will not be impeached for “treason”.

          Keep tilting at windmills as your obsession with conspiracies amuse.