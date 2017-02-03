The stage is set.

Valencia and Saugus highs each won on Friday, meaning that all eyes will be on Tuesday’s match at Valencia.

The Vikings (15-2-3 overall, 8-0-0 in Foothill) beat Canyon 2-1 at home Friday and can clinch a second straight Foothill title with a win or tie against the Centurions.

Saugus (12-5-4, 6-1-1) needs a win to keep its hopes of a league title alive.

The Centurions beat Golden Valley 3-0 at Golden Valley on Friday. Frank Ornelas scored one goal and James Johnson scored two to give him 21 on the season.

As for Valencia, Cesar Dominguez and Brennan Book scored.

In other Foothill League action, Hart (15-5-3, 5-2-1) beat West Ranch 5-1. Jaden Nguyen had one goal and one assist.

Jesus Trejo scored a goal. Erik Dolores scored two goals.

The Wildcats are 4-8-1 overall and 2-6 in league.