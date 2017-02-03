By the time the referee had let loose the third and final whistle at the end of the match, the Hart High girls soccer team was clamoring over each other onto the field.

Through the jumbled shouts, the words “It’s over” could be heard above the ecstatic riot.

After six consecutive draws, the Indians ended the streak, defeating West Ranch High 2-1 at West Ranch.

“I had seniors crying, even though we won league last year, when we tied them for the second time because they were just so pissed that they couldn’t beat them,” said Hart coach Guilherme Mitrovitch. “So we’re definitely very excited.”

The Wildcats (9-4-6, 3-1-4 in Foothill) dented the scoreboard in the first 1:30 of play with a goal from Erin Meottel.

Meottel and Aliyah Satterfield were tasked with handling a tactical Hart defense.

“Especially in the first half, I thought they connected well,” said West Ranch assistant coach Eric White, who filled in for head coach Jared White because of a red card in the previous game. “I thought they put Hart’s back line on their heels a little bit, especially getting a goal a minute and a half into the game.”

The attack was clicking, but the Cats were still at a disadvantage.

Along with Jared White, defender Abby Ashlock received a red card in the game prior, rendering her ineligible for Friday’s game.

Additionally, defenders Emilie Cisneros and Alyssa Lopez were coming off of ankle injuries, leaving the back line vulnerable.

They were able to hold off the Indians (17-2-4, 5-0-3) offense — which was without standout forward Tori Waldeck — until just a minute left in the first half.

Brooke Rickard cut through traffic on the right side of the net and launched a shot past West Ranch keeper Allison Jacobs.

Hart added another goal in the 62nd minute when Taylor Scott found herself all alone at the top right corner of the box and hit it in.

“We put ourselves in a little bit of a hole (when West Ranch was up), but to dig ourselves out of there and battle and just push, you cold tell how hungry the girls were,” Mitrovitch said.

Saugus 4, Golden Valley 0

Aubrey Finicle scored for the Cents (6-11-4, 2-3-3 in Foothill) in the first five minutes of the game. Sydney Gilkerson, Kelly Yanover and Brooke Chambers also added goals. GV is 5-13-2 and 0-8.

Valencia 2, Canyon 0

Kianna Kukaua and Noelle Tempesta each scored a goal for the Vikings, who are now 12-7-2 overall and 5-2-1 in league. The Cowboys are 7-11-2 and 3-4-1.