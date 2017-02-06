If there are ebbs and flows to high school football awards, this year would certainly qualify for the “flow” category in the Santa Clarita Valley.

On Monday, SCV schools had 16 players selected to All-CIF Southern Section teams — the most players since the 2013 season when 19 were chosen.

Last year, only four players were named to the list.

Golden Valley nabbed the most selections in the SCV with five: KJ Maduike (running back), Jalin Lewis (receiver), Tai Brown (defensive line), Darius Anthony (linebacker) and Gabriel Coronado (kicker).

Lewis set the GV record for single-season receiving yards with 1,122 and touchdown receptions with 11. Maduike broke the record for single-season rushing yards with 1,412.

Prior to this year, the Grizzlies, whose season ended in the CIF-SS Division 7 semifinals, had never had an All-CIF selection for football.

“It‘s awesome,” said GV coach Dan Kelley. “Something that Golden Valley has never done before and it’s just a credit to the season we had.”

The increased picks could be a result of this year’s CIF-SS equality-based playoff realignment.

A player’s chance at being named All-CIF increases if his team has a strong showing in the playoffs, Kelly said, and this year’s system ushered five area teams (four Foothill League teams as well as Santa Clarita Christian) into the postseason, four of which advanced to at least the second round.

“The new alignment has helped greatly,” Kelley said.

Saugus, which lost in the CIF-SS Division 6 quarterfinals, had the second-most selections with four. Daniel Gilmartin (receiver), Chasen Hardy (offensive line), Coleman Vanderhorst (defensive back) and Blake Walkowiak (defensive line) each made the cut.

Gilmartin had 517 receiving yards in 11 games and co-Foothill Defensive Player of the Year Walkowiak had 19 tackles as well as four sacks. Vanderhorst broke the Centurion record for single-season interceptions with seven.

Foothill League champion Valencia (Division 2) had three selections in running back Moises Haynes, defensive back Mykael Wright and defensive lineman Ben Seymour.

Haynes was the Vikings’ leading rusher with 1,682 yards. He ran for 22 touchdowns, while Wright had seven interceptions for 53 yards. Seymour, a co-Foothill Defensive Player of the Year, made 20 tackles for loss and had nine sacks.

Hart and SCCS each had two selections of their own.

The Indians’ AJ Stanley, who broke the program record for career interceptions with 15, was named as a defensive back and co-Foothill Defensive Player of the Year Charles Ike was named as a linebacker in Division 3.

“We had two outstanding players that made it there,” said Hart coach Mike Herrington. “Both were excelling for us and had excellent careers at Hart and I‘m very proud of them.”

The Cardinals’ Jacob Moss earned recognition for the second consecutive year as a receiver in Division 13. Tyler Kalinske was recognized as a defensive back.