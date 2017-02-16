The Albert Einstein Academy girls basketball team won a playoff game for the first time in program history Thursday, 53-22, over Cornerstone Christian of Wildomar at Highland Hall in Northridge.

The Rockets will be on the road against the winner of Samueli Academy of Santa Ana and Calvary Murrieta in the second round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 6 playoffs. Helen Rodriguez, a 6-foot-1 senior, scored 18 points and pulled down 19 rebounds for the Rockets (13-8), while Katie Ford followed with 12 points and 12 rebounds. Einstein led 19-2 after the first quarter.

“We were just way bigger than them inside,” said Rockets coach Scott Barker, “and we were able to pound the ball inside, which is why my forwards led in scoring.”

Barker added, (We wanted to) get the ball inside and continue to let our posts work the paint.”

He hopes that the Rockets can build on the momentum.

“Hopefully we can build on the excitement and the fun the girls are having and help the program grow.”

Varsity girls soccer

Valencia 0, San Luis Obispo 0 (Valencia 4-2 in PKs)

Kiana Kukaua, Kayla Kukaua, Noelle Tempesta and Abbie Rieder all made their penalty kicks to lift Valencia High to a road win in the first round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 2 playoffs on Thursday.

Valencia (13-9-2) will host the winner of Newbury Park and West High of Torrance on Tuesday.

Girls varsity hoops

Trinity 50, Le Lycee of L.A. 10

Taylor Oshiro scored 20 points Thursday to lead the Knights (13-8), who will play Lone Pine on the road Saturday in the first round of the CIF-Southern Section Division 5A playoffs. Trinity, which played Thursday’s wild-card game at Newhall Church of the Nazarene, also received 10 points and six rebounds from Kathryn Brooks and six points and eight rebounds from Hannah Caddow.

Varsity girls soccer

Rialto 3, SCCS 0

The Cardinals, champions of the Heritage League, end their season at 10-4 overall after losing in the first round of the CIF-SS Division 6 playoffs.