The Canyon High Girls basketball team celebrates their 53-45 win over Vista Murrieta at Canyon on Feb. 18. Dan Watson/The Signal
Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this pageShare on RedditShare on Google+

Several years ago my daughter Jennifer and I had lunch at Wood Ranch. We were approached by a wait staff lady from across the room. She apologized for interrupting but wanted to thank my daughter.

This lady was having a bad day, but whenever she looked at Jennifer, my daughter had a huge smile on her face. The lady realized that Jennifer’s smile was making her happy also.

I share this because I have a horrible, horrible cold recently along with all those regular stresses on a pouring-rain Friday. I’ve been pretty miserable.

I had just sat down to read the newspapers that were piling up and on the front page of a sports section was this incredible photo of Canyon High’s Girls Basketball players looking positively joyous.

All of a sudden my spirits were lifted.

I have been a continual subscriber to this newspaper for more than 25 years, and this has been the best motivation yet to continue my subscription.

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this pageShare on RedditShare on Google+
Comments
By commenting, you agree to our terms and conditions.
  • Ron Bischof

    Yes, a smile-inducing picture!