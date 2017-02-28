Several years ago my daughter Jennifer and I had lunch at Wood Ranch. We were approached by a wait staff lady from across the room. She apologized for interrupting but wanted to thank my daughter.

This lady was having a bad day, but whenever she looked at Jennifer, my daughter had a huge smile on her face. The lady realized that Jennifer’s smile was making her happy also.

I share this because I have a horrible, horrible cold recently along with all those regular stresses on a pouring-rain Friday. I’ve been pretty miserable.

I had just sat down to read the newspapers that were piling up and on the front page of a sports section was this incredible photo of Canyon High’s Girls Basketball players looking positively joyous.

All of a sudden my spirits were lifted.

I have been a continual subscriber to this newspaper for more than 25 years, and this has been the best motivation yet to continue my subscription.