Fifty-four billion additional dollars toward the defense budget will not make us more safe from individuals or from nations who wish to do us harm.

Reducing that amount from social and environmental agencies will make us less safe from disaffected citizens and increased pollution to our water, soil and air.

The solutions of the Trump administration are not “solutions” at all but actions that a knowledgeable president would not take, but which a neophyte would to keep his campaign promises without regard to the actual financial fallout that will occur.