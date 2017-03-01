Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this pageShare on RedditShare on Google+

Fifty-four billion additional dollars toward the defense budget will not make us more safe from individuals or from nations who wish to do us harm.

Reducing that amount from social and environmental agencies will make us less safe from disaffected citizens and increased pollution to our water, soil and air.

The solutions of the Trump administration are not “solutions” at all but actions that a knowledgeable president would not take, but which a neophyte would to keep his campaign promises without regard to the actual financial fallout that will occur.

Share on FacebookTweet about this on TwitterEmail this to someonePrint this pageShare on RedditShare on Google+
Comments
By commenting, you agree to our terms and conditions.
  • Gil Mertz

    “””Fifty-four billion additional dollars toward the defense budget will not
    make us more safe from individuals or from nations who wish to do us
    harm.”””

    On what basis are you drawing this conclusion, Richard? Are your findings based on actual research, data, government reports, and factual evidence or is this some blanket statement you heard from a liberal commentator on MSNBC or CNN?

    Can you offer more data about the financial fallout that will occur if President Trump moves ahead with this decision or is this just more worthless Trump-hating propaganda?

  • lois eisenberg

    “Donald’s massive tax cuts and additional write-offs, Donald
    talked of spending tens of billions more on the military and $1 trillion on infrastructure
    with NO explanation of how to achieve that without expanding the debt, which he
    criticized his predecessor President Obama, for having increased.”
    The hypocrisy of it all, and the continued lies,lies,lies. !

  • Gil Mertz

    Today Chuck Schumer is demanding the resignation of Attorney General Sessions and that a Special Prosecutor be appointed. While the rest of America wants to see action and results out of Washington, Schumer and his fellow sleazebags want to continue dragging everyone else down into their swamp. They represent everything people hate about politics. The Democratic Party is so utterly lost.