West Ranch High boys tennis claimed the Foothill League title outright on Tuesday at home after defeating Canyon High, 18-0.

The Cats (14-2 overall, 9-0 in Foothill League) had secured at least a share of their fourth straight crown by taking down Valencia last week.

“The mood was very upbeat,” said West Ranch senior Quincy Walter-Eze. “We were pretty excited that we got to solidify our fourth league title. We were very proud of ourselves also, and I was very proud of them.”

Walter-Eze played singles, a contrast from his usual doubles duties with Noah Morrow, but he managed to win all three sets 6-0.

Noah Morrow and Davey Woodland also played singles and won each set 6-0.

The Cowboys finished league 0-9.

Valencia 18, Golden Valley 0

In doubles, the pairings of Evan Balmain and Chan Gi Kim; and Jackson Boxall and Stephen Thay won all three sets, 6-0, 6-0, 6-0 for the Vikings (11-6, 7-2).

Ian Cho won 6-1, 6-2, 6-0 in singles, while Batis Golestany won 6-3, 6-1, 6-0 and Eduardo Cedeno won 6-4, 6-0, 6-0.

The Grizzlies are 4-12 and 2-7.

Saugus 13, Hart 5

The Centurions’ Tanner Spendlove, Spencer Kline and Sam Fossa each won all three sets in singles.

For Hart, the doubles team of Daniel LaForteza and Jeremy Killian won three sets 6-4, 6-2, 6-3.

The Cents finished the season 6-3 in league and the Indians were 8-9 and 3-6.