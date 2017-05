The Albert Einstein Academy softball team finished a perfect Omega League season with a 25-12 win over Santa Clarita Valley International on Monday at the Hart complex.

Rachel Stehle hit a triple, and Beatriz Panduro went 3-for-4 with four RBIs.

The Rockets are 7-9 overall and 6-0 in league. The team played Monday’s game for Terry Wayne Carter, the cousin of coach Mike Blischke’s wife, who died of cancer on Monday, Blischke said.