For the third time in five years, Mercedes-Benz of Valencia has received a “Best of the Best” dealer-recognition award from Mercedes-Benz USA.

The award recognizes superior sales, service, parts, operations, and customer service, said Michael Sage, one of the owners of Sage Automotive Group.

The privately owned, family-run automotive group owns and operates several Los Angeles County dealerships – Mercedes-Benz of Valencia among them.

“With this being the second year in a row we’ve won the award, I decided to give this year’s recognition to Ray Penman, our general manager,” Sage said.

The award was announced Thursday at the dealership by Chris Carter, Western regional manager for Mercedes-Benz USA. It will officially be presented at the automaker’s annual dealers’ meeting, taking place next month in Miami.

Part of the award is a custom-tailored jacket featuring buttons with the Mercedes logo, made by Hamilton Tailoring Co., the same tailor that produces the green jacket bestowed each year to the winner of the Masters tournament at August National Golf Club, Sage said.

“This is an amazing honor after 24 years in the automotive business,” Penman said. “It’s all about customer service and customer retention. We contribute to local high schools, so when Mercedes-Benz of Valencia wins, all of Valencia wins.”

Over the years, the dealership has donated money to rebuild and maintain the William S. Hart Pony baseball and softball park that sits behind the dealership.

Mercedes-Benz USA, based outside Atlanta, presents the award annually. Before MBUSA was established in 1965, Mercedes-Benz cars were sold in the United States by Mercedes-Benz Car Sales, Inc., a subsidiary of Studebaker-Packard.

For 2016, Mercedes-Benz of Valencia is one 41 Best of the Best winners nationally among the automaker’s 384 dealers.

Mercedes-Benz of Valencia opened its showroom in 2005 and expanded it in 2013.

Last year, Mercedes Benz USA sold 340,237 Mercedes-Benz branded vehicles, its highest ever, according to the company. The unit of Daimler AG, based in Stuttgart, Germany, also sells Sprinter Vans and Smart cars.