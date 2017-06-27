College of the Canyons (COC) will soon offer more degree or career technical education programs that eliminate the cost of commercial textbooks by using open educational resources.

The student cost savings initiative will be supported by the California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office, who selected COC to participate in the statewide Zero Textbook Cost Degree Technical Assistance Contract Program.

The grant program is funded by $5 million proposed by Gov. Jerry Brown In January 2016.

Members of the Santa Clarita Community College District Board of Trustees, which oversees COC, are expected to approve a resolution for the grant program—which will be in place from May 16, 2017 to July 31, 2019—during its meeting Wednesday.

The California Community Colleges Chancellor’s Office created the Zero Textbook Cost Degree program after conducting studies about the rising costs of education and its impact on student attendance and course selection.

Through the study, the Chancellor’s Office found that students select a college major and college courses based on the cost of attendance and the cost of course instructional materials.

At COC, 75 percent of students stated that the cost of books and supplies are the top barrier to them achieving their educational goals, according to the agenda item.

The college also found that 70 percent of students said the cost of textbooks and supplies influences their enrollment choices and 67 percent of students said they were concerned their grades would suffer if they do not buy textbooks.

COC is already using open educational resources in more than 200 sections which saved students more than $3 million in 2016-17, according to the agenda item.

James Glapa-Grossklag is expected to serve as project director at COC and will assist in planning, implementing and sustaining program pathways that utilize Zero Textbook Cost courses and fulfill degree or career technical education programs.

Through its involvement with the program, COC will build awareness of Zero Textbook Cost by hosting summits and presentations, developing a community of practice among grantees, supporting open educational resource trainings and meet-ups and ensuring accurate reporting of the program’s outcome.

Song Brown Special Program nursing grant

The Board of Trustees is also expected to approve a resolution for a Song Brown Registered Nursing Special Program Contract, which will give COC a nursing grant of $124,974.

COC was one of six programs in the state chosen by California’s Office of Statewide Health Planning and Development for the grant program, which provides funding to improve nursing workforce success rates and address the nursing shortfalls in California.

The two-year Song Brown Special Program nursing grant is offered to the community college district through the Song-Brown Health Care Workforce Training Act/Registered Nurse Education Program.

Additional Agenda Items:

Conduct second reading to approve modifications to Board Policy: College Assistants which reflects current practice, modifies language and updates information

Conduct second reading to approve modifications to Board Policy: Student Grievance which clarified sections, provided additional references and updated language

