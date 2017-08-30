Gary Horton: The total eclipse of the Trump

By Gary Horton

Last update: Wednesday, August 30th, 2017

U.S. President-elect Donald Trump smiles as he arrives to speak at an election night rally, early Wednesday, Nov. 9, 2016, in New York. AP Photo

Last week, America was treated to a most long-awaited and extremely rare event.

After over 200 days of daily Trumpian media shock-treatment, with each morning producing greater and ever-more-troubling headlines, headlined by President Trump himself – finally, even if only for a brief passing, America returned to a sense of normalcy not felt for what seemed like ages.

That Trump is a consummate Narcissist, demanding front and center attention by all, is hardly contended any more. Crying baby-in-chief has dominated print, web, and TV news since his arrival – most often, coupled with dire descriptions, dire predictions, dire divisions – all combined raising America’s anxiety level to those not seen in ages.

Blessedly, a cosmic combination of more newsworthy events finally pushed Trump from the front pages. Finally, we experienced a total eclipse of Trump, his glowing, swollen orb of a head surpassed by greater events than even he could project.

Trump’s searing, blinding rays finally dimmed to an unnoticeable shadow, buried under an explosion of real-life, real America, real news events. Americans finally felt as though regular life had returned – if only for a brief passing.

Our once-in-a-lifetime total eclipse of the sun was first to overcome the Trump. Who can compete with the sun? The event captured all our interest, culminating with two days of 24/7 lead-up and coverage of the moon having its way. The sun trumped Trump, providing calming shade from his damaging rays. Our news sources were plastered with pictures of Americans all over staring at the sun with those funny 3-D-looking glasses. What a sight, with no Trump in sight!

As with the moon vs. sun, Americans love a good fight. No sooner had the sun won than Floyd Mayweather had his way with Conor McGregor in what was considered the money fight of the ages. Again, America’s attention was briefly diverted from all things Trump – to all things fighting and boxing and betting and Vegas and odds and styles and the news pages were, for a brief moment, covered with something that’s just part of Americana.

And then Harvey. Such a nice name for such a terrible storm. Harvey took over and Houston is now inundated with what is called the most destructive natural event since Katrina. Tens of thousands have been rescued, hundreds of thousands displaced, tens of billions ruined, oil and chemical plants damaged and shuttered.

The coverage is non-stop and America is transfixed as we work as a nation to serve and save our countrymen. Trump visited Tuesday, but there’s not been much more of him than that.

And if Harvey hadn’t sufficiently drowned out Trump, ‘lil Kim Jong-un piled on too, launching a rocket right over Japan. “Look at me, look at me!” that missile announced. We’re looking, OK, Trump Jr.? But we have more important things on our hands, like saving south Texas and paying off bad boxing debts. North Korea, too, blew away Trump.

Whew, what a week of truly monumental events – which might ordinarily cause information overload but in this case provided a much-needed and so-very-much-appreciated respite from Trump’s glare. Indeed, we just witnessed the extremely rare (near) total eclipse of the Trump. Savor it, friends. It won’t last long.

This eclipse did not go unnoticed in the Trump White House. Said to be miffed at the small-time turnout at his last-week Phoenix hate-event, Trump fired his long-time friend and aide George Gigicos. Poor guy just couldn’t drum up enough red-hat riff raff to fill the seats.

And when that hate-fest fizzled, Trump tried to get back in the game by pardoning racist sheriff Joe Arpaio – but afterwards complained, “I thought the ratings would be far higher.” Try as he could, Trump remained buried under an enormous avalanche of non-Trumpian news. Sad.

Harvey will persist for days, providing us further coverage. The Dodgers might bring some respite with their own eclipse of all other teams. But the headline-seeking Trump is lurking, fuming, demanding to get back on Page 1. Oh, help us for what catastrophe he will dream up to surpass the likes of Harvey.

Perhaps he won’t have to work too hard. For also buried in news pages in this past week came reports that the Trump Organization actively negotiated a hotel deal with top Russian officials even during the 2016 election. And Trump was confirmed in this loop, despite his now-proven lies. Often, it’s not the crime itself that does a president in. It’s the cover-up.

No, we’re not done with Trump yet. But surely Trump coverage might take a quick U-turn from the waxing of Trump to his waning. And then, finally, permanently, America can return to being America again. News can return to be news again. And everyday life will no longer be consumed by the invasive orb Trump.

Then, finally, Trump will be eclipsed, not by any one object or news event. But permanently eclipsed by the values of virtue and truth and justice. It makes one breathe easier just thinking about it.

Gary Horton is a Santa Clarita resident. “Full Speed to Port!” appears Wednesdays in The Signal.

 

  • lois eisenberg

    “The total eclipse of the Trump”
    Gary again outstanding opinion column.
    Hoping that the disgruntled will read your column and comprehend what negativity America is going through
    on a every day basis with this evil mad man in the White House.
    Each day that this man is in office there is more damage to our Democracy.

  • Gil Mertz

    While the rest of the nation is gripped with one of the worst natural disasters in our history and inspired as fellow Americans pull together to help one another, all Gary can write about is how much he hates Donald Trump. Gosh you’re sick Gary.

    I can only imagine how bitterly disappointed you must be that the tragedy in Houston this week is overshadowing the usual Trump hatefest in the media with Russian conspiracy theories, Mueller’s ultra-biased inquisition, and accusations of Trump as a white supremacist. And the fact that the Trump administration is earning high praise for how they’re handling this tragedy must be especially galling for you and your fellow Democrats.

    Tell you what Gary, while normal Americans pray, give, and help the victims in Houston, you just keep spewing your endless hatred.

    • lois eisenberg

      “Crises like major weather disasters offer presidents the chance to unify the country and rise above partisan politics. Although a significant amount of aid work is done at the state and local levels, the president still has a major role in coordinating the response and setting the tone for the country. ”
      “But for Donald Trump, Hurricane Harvey has been a golden opportunity to promote himself.”
      “While Harvey was breaking the continental U.S. record for rainfall, dumping over 50 inches of rain on parts of Texas and destroying thousands of homes, Trump was bragging about the size of the hurricane, touting campaign merchandise and celebrating the crowd size at his Corpus Christi visit, hardly mentioning the dead, suffering or displaced citizens of Texas and Louisiana.”
      “It wasn’t until Wednesday afternoon, reading from prepared remarks at a tax reform speech in Missouri, that Trump extended sympathy to the hurricane’s victims.”

  • lois eisenberg

    Off Topic and a victory for so-called sanctuary cities in Texas** YEAH ***
    BREAKING NEWS
    “A federal judge has blocked Texas from enforcing its ban on so-called sanctuary cities.”

  • lois eisenberg

    “You, me, and the citizens of this country carry a special burden in 2017. We have to do what our president has not. We have to uphold America’s values. We have to defend our Constitution.” AMEN **

    • Anthony Breznican

      Lois, did you see the new survey group from Pittsburgh? Western Pennsylvania was pretty supportive of Trump, and now many of them are facing deep buyer’s remorse. Worth noting that not everyone has their heads buried. http://www.latimes.com/politics/washington/la-na-essential-washington-updates-disappointed-and-let-down-trump-1504097613-htmlstory.html

      • Brian Richards

        You complain via a letter to the editor about being labeled then you do exactly the same. So now the folks in Western PA aren’t some dumb bible loving, gun toting, hicks, but serious folks are also happen to possibly agree with you therefore deserving of being labeled not having their heads buried like the rest of us. You know it’s people like you Anthony and your dismissal of people like them that caused Trump’s election, right?

        • Anthony Breznican

          Calm down. Wherever did you get these delusions? I was born and raised in Western PA, and never said any such thing. You embarrass yourself.

          • Brian Richards

            Are you saying mean things to me? Why, I think I’ll author a letter telling all how much your words have hurt me.

          • Anthony Breznican

            LOL

          • Anthony Breznican

            Sorry, I shouldn’t have laughed. Yes, please tell me …

          • Ron Bischof

            You’re being stalked!

            https://i.imgflip.com/3/3ga05.jpg

          • Gil Mertz

            Delusions Anthony? It was your beloved leader who said that. I suggest you do a little homework before you start calling out other people. It would help you not look so foolish as you do now.

            “You go into these small towns in Pennsylvania and, like a lot of small towns in the Midwest, the jobs have been gone now for 25 years and nothing’s replaced them. And they fell through the Clinton administration, and the Bush administration, and each successive administration has said that somehow these communities are gonna regenerate and they have not. And it’s not surprising then they get bitter, they cling to guns or religion or antipathy toward people who aren’t like them or anti-immigrant sentiment or anti-trade sentiment as a way to explain their frustrations”

            Ex-president, Barack Hussein Obama at a San Francisco Democratic fundraiser

            http://www.politico.com/blogs/ben-smith/2008/04/obama-on-small-town-pa-clinging-to-religion-guns-xenophobia-007737

      • Gil Mertz

        Was this survey conducted by the same group that predicted a Cllnton landslide? How it must suck to be a blindly loyal Democrat these days.

        • lois eisenberg

          “Every day, President Trump sinks to a new low that we didn’t even know was possible:”
          “His behavior is causing great harm and concern among the MAJORITY of the America people”
          “The Trump presidency is deteriorating before our eyes”
          How it must suck to blindly be loyal to a despot ******

  • Brian Baker

    Hmmmmmmmm……

    It seems that everything and anything that happens in the world is filtered through a pair of Trump glasses for Horton.

    I’d call that a very weird and unhealthy obsession.

  • Anthony Breznican

    We will get through this together. I have felt despair over this man’s chaotic rise to power, but it’s reassuring seeing Republicans and Democrats and independents unite in common cause. We may disagree about other things in the future, but for now many people of good will and good intention are putting aside those differences to deal with a direct threat to our institutions and rule of law. There’s hope in that.

    • Ron Bischof

      United in opposition to Antifa and other Communists, you say?

      http://www.democraticleader.gov/newsroom/82917/

    • Gil Mertz

      We can only imagine your outrage with the threat to the rule of law during the Obama years. No wait, he was a Democrat. Never mind, right Anthony? Your selective outrage is only reserved for Republicans. What a joke.

  • Brian Richards

    “all combined raising America’s anxiety level to those not seen in ages.”
    Rising anxiety just by people like you Gary, not by people like me. And there are a lot of us too!

    • Brian Baker

      Agreed. I’ve gotta admit, I’m kinda kickin’ back and enjoying the schadenfreude.

      • Brian Richards

        Who would have ever thought it would last this long Brian? I remember the first couple of months after he won and I thought it couldn’t last, that people would accept they lost just we and other Americans have done for hundreds of years. But here we are 9 months later and they’re showing no sign of growing up and taking their medicine. Schadenfreude indeed!

        • Brian Baker

          I think the clown show has just begun, Brian. Remember the Reagan era? Eight years of the left tearing their hair out and crying like babies. Love it!

    • Brian Baker

      The sounds of wailing and teeth gnashing are music to my ears!

      • lois eisenberg

        “While Houston drowns and North Korea provokes, the case for the impeachment of President Trump is growing stronger.”
        Your dentist will be seeing you soon ***

        • Brian Baker

          LOL!

          You really don’t get this stuff, do you?

          It’s not MY teeth that are gnashing. It’s yours.

          Priceless….

          • lois eisenberg

            Priceless that you don’t get the humor of the post ****

          • Brian Baker

            “Humor”? Oh, don’t worry. I’ll be chortling for the next seven and a half years.

            Impeachment….. LOL! You have a better chance of seeing a unicorn dancing in Hart Park.

          • Anthony Breznican

            The only accomplishment of this president is his ability to irritate and disgust. On everything else, he has been fail, fail, fail. Pitiful to see some celebrating nothing more than hatred of fellow Americans.

          • Ron Bischof
          • Brian Baker

            Oh, boo-hoo.

  • Ron Bischof

    Should we expect a “Hurricane Trump” column next week, Gary? 😀

  • lois eisenberg

    “President Trump is, of course, the most RADICAL example of this NEGATIVE political phenomenon. Seven months into his MANIACAL
    presidency, Trump is driving his approval ratings to RECORD LOWS and causing friends and foes alike to experience premature presidential fatigue.”