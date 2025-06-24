Jonathan Kraut | Trump, Xi Share Same 6 Failures

A criticism of the communist system includes that modern communist regimes are all about diminishing freedoms and squelching any opposition in order to sustain firm control over its population. Modern communism sacrifices personal expression in order to perpetuate control yet rarely acts solely “for the good of the people.”

In 2013, Xi Jinping was confirmed by the 12th National People’s Congress in Beijing as the president, the de facto dictator, of the People’s Republic of China. Since then, Communist China has been under the full authoritarian control of Xi, his family and his supporters.

Xi had eliminated political dissent, making China a police state, outlawing protests, purging non-supporters, renaming sites and landmarks, banning books, and closing some online platforms. His family has ostensibly made millions using the Xi name. It is alleged that giving money and business to Xi’s family means gaining favored status and protection from legal prosecution.

It is likely that Xi is being phased out of power and being “retired.” While the internal workings of the Chinese Communist Party are unpublicized, a clue is that Xi’s leadership recently is being questioned for the first time in years.

Li Ruihuan, a well-respected former member of the inner circle governing Communist China, in early-June addressed the Chinese Communist Party Politburo with a fiery hour-long speech berating Xi’s last 12 years of rule.

Months ago, Li would have likely faced torture, imprisonment and even death for speaking out against Xi. The fact Xi is being criticized openly is a clue that Xi is being challenged.

Li outlined what he calls the “Six Catastrophic Failures” of leadership under the Xi Regime.

What Li said in his speech about China suspiciously rings true for the American president, the bringer of chaos and incompetence, Donald Trump:

1.The Philosophical Failure: Li said that tools for self-improvement, open conversations and self-criticism in China had been supplanted by a philosophy that only the consolidation of Xi’s power was of import. Swearing loyalty to Xi, insulting and denouncing those who criticize Xi’s policies, and imprisoning the opposition had replaced caring for the people, promoting prosperity and engaging in equal protection under the law. Those not supporting Xi were prosecuted and those supporting him were pardoned for their misconduct.

2. The Strategic Retreat from the World: Li’s proclamation included the observation that China had manifested chilled relationships and diminished cooperation around the world. Trade disputes, the weakening of alliances, and immunity of the wealthy from accountability had occurred while removing legal protections for the middle class. Li said these policies reflect a corrupt and weakened world position for China.

3. The Political Purge: Those less than fervent supporters of Xi had been removed from any role in Chinese government. Loyalty to Xi had become the only test for office, according to Li. Members of Xi’s family had been elevated to crucial positions while dissenters and their family members had been punished.

4. The Economic Collapse: “Strangled market growth due to no-notice elimination of entire departments and whole industries” had created “a lack of confidence and a climate of uncertainty,” Li said. Li stated this had created business stagnation, layoffs, a loss of investment and growth, and inflation.

5. The Diplomatic Disaster: The removal of experts, seasoned diplomats, scientific oversight, and the firing of competent professionals in favor of unqualified loyalists had led to an information vacuum embracing poor, if not deadly, policies. Li stated that without any credible opposition to Xi’s policies, China has become internationally isolated, technically incompetent, and had followed misguided directives.

6. The Ideological Breakdown: Trying to rewrite history by banning books and hiding scientific studies, renaming locations based on a political ideology, and forbidding any communication, display, or online presence that challenges Xi, Li argued, made China a prison for its people and starved the creativity and economic initiative.

Of the Six Failures orated by Li regarding China, do any not apply to the policies and actions of the Trump Administration?

Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem responded as to why U.S. Sen. Alex Padilla was removed from a press conference and handcuffed when he loudly was asking a question by saying he was removed because, “We are staying here to liberate this city from the socialist and the burdensome leadership that this governor and that this mayor have placed on this country.”

Seems like Trump’s administration is fully embracing the Communist China playbook.

Jonathan Kraut directs a private investigations agency, is the CEO of a private security firm, is the CFO of an accredited acting conservatory, former college professor and dean, is a published author, and a Democratic Party activist. His column reflects his own views and not necessarily those of The Signal or of other organizations.