George Whitesides | Celebrating, Supporting Local Students

Every June, as caps fly and diplomas are handed out, our community takes a moment to reflect on the accomplishments of its students and the journeys that brought them to this milestone. Graduation season is more than a series of ceremonies — it’s a powerful reminder of the resilience, determination and talent that lives in every corner of our district.

This year, my team and I had the honor of attending dozens of graduation ceremonies across the Santa Clarita Valley — from middle schools and high schools to community colleges and trade programs. At each one, we saw proud families, dedicated educators, and students ready to take their next steps. We presented thousands of congressional certificates of achievement to valedictorians, scholarship recipients, military enlistees, and students pursuing higher education.

Their stories reflect the very best of what our future holds.

One of those stories belongs to Naomi King, a student at West Ranch High School in Valencia, who earned the Congressional Award Gold Medal – the highest honor Congress bestows on young Americans for service and personal development. I was able to meet Naomi in Washington, D.C., congratulate her on her award and hear firsthand about her experience completing over 1,000 hours of volunteering, personal growth challenges, physical fitness activities, and exploration. From organizing donations for local nonprofits to planning historical site visits, she’s shown what’s possible when young people are empowered to lead and give back.

A few weeks ago, I also had the privilege of hosting a send-off celebration for the young men and women from our district who, after a lot of hard work and determination, earned appointments to our nation’s prestigious military academies. These students, who will start their journeys at institutions like West Point and the U.S. Naval Academy in the fall, have made an extraordinary commitment to serve their country. Their academic excellence, leadership and sense of purpose are something we can all be proud of — and I was honored to recognize them, along with their families, as they prepare for this new chapter.

But supporting our students doesn’t end at their graduation.

At my district office, we’re here year-round to help current and former students navigate federal resources — especially when it comes to dealing with agencies like the Department of Education. Whether it’s resolving issues with student loans, understanding repayment options, or answering questions about federal aid and forgiveness programs, our casework team is ready to assist. These systems can be confusing and bureaucratic, but no one should have to figure them out alone.

Education is one of the most powerful investments we can make — not just in individual opportunity, but in the strength and vitality of our entire community. That’s why I’m committed to supporting policies and programs that expand access to affordable education, strengthen career and technical training, and ensure that every student has access to the tools they need to thrive. Whether someone is headed to a four-year college, a trade program, the military, or public service, their success is a reflection of the opportunities that are possible when we reaffirm our support of education.

If you or someone in your family needs help with student loan issues, FAFSA questions, or other federal programs tied to education, please don’t hesitate to reach out to my district office at 661-839-0532 or visit whitesides.house.gov/contact. We’re here to help.

As your representative, I’ll continue to advocate for the resources our students in the SCV and beyond need to succeed — not just on graduation day, but throughout their lives. Because when we invest in education, we invest in a stronger future for everyone.

Rep. George Whitesides represents California’s 27th Congressional District.“Democratic Voices” appears Tuesdays and rotates among several local Democrats.