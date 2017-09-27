A Piece of My Heart

By Signal Contributor

Last update: 3 hours ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

A Piece of My Heart has enjoyed over 1000 productions here and abroad. It has recently been named “The most enduring play on Vietnam in the nation,” by The Vietnam Vets Association.

This powerful, true drama is about six women who went to Vietnam: five nurses, and a country western singer booked entertain the troops. The play portrays each young woman before, during, and after her tour in the war-torn nation and ends as each leaves a personal token at the memorial wall in Washington. Performances are: Fridays, October 6 & 13 at 8 p.m. Saturdays, October 7 & 14, 8 p.m. Sundays, October 8 & 15, 2 p.m. at College of the Canyons Performing Arts Center, Blackbox Theatre, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Rd., Santa Clarita.

For tickets, please visit http://www3.canyons.edu/Offices/PIO/CanyonsPAC/theatre100617.html