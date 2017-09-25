Abandoned burning vehicle sparks early morning brush fire
By Jim Holt
Last update:1 min ago
An abandoned vehicle found burning on Bouquet Canyon Road shortly after midnight Sunday sparked a brush fire and a three-hour firefighting effort to put it out.
Firefighters with the Los Angeles County Fire Department and firefighters with the US Forest Service were dispatched to a section of Bouquet Canyon Road near Del Sur Ridge shortly before 12:25 a.m. Monday.
“This came in as a vehicle fire,” Fire Department spokeswoman Vanessa Lozano told the The Signal Monday.
“But, then trees became involved and then it was a full brush fire,” she said.
With the joint firefighting efforts that continued until shortly before 3:30 a.m., the fire was contained to two acres, Lozano said.
“They stopped all forward advancement of the fire at 1:13 a.m.,” she said.
