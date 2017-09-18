Canyon, Golden Valley XC finish strong at weekend invitational

By Haley Sawyer

Last update: 1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Canyon cross country headed to the High Desert Invitational at Lancaster Soccer Center on Friday and took first place in four different categories.

Golden Valley also saw success at the meet with a second-place finish in each race.

The varsity boys team, which is ranked 10th in Division 2 in this week’s CIF-Southern Section rankings, took first place with a time of 79 minutes, 37 seconds. Junior Ethan Danforth earned first place individually out of a field of 47 runners. He clocked 15:36.04.

Sophomore Estevan Covarrubias followed in third place at 15:45.40 and senior Patrick King was in fourth at 15:49.52.

The Grizzlies came in second with Alexis Romero leading the way at 15:40. Romero finished second individually.

For girls varsity, Angelee Berganio paced the Cowboys, who finished first as a team. Berganio’s time of 19:07.19 was good for first place individually out of 41 competitors.

Marisa Rodriguez, a junior, had a fourth-place time of 20:00.29 and junior Chloe Davidson had a fifth-place time of 20:08.09.

Golden Valley was second as a team, trailing Canyon by about three minutes overall. Senior Madisyn Gudino was the Grizzlies’ top runner and came in seventh place (20:15).

Canyon’s boys JV team came in first (18:09), with Brian Abdelmes coming in second individually. Golden Valley’s Kai Onouye was first and helped the Grizzlies earn second place overall.

The Cowboys’ first-place performance in the girls JV race was led by Keeley Shaughne, who finished second individually at 22:10.

The second-place finish of the Grizzlies was anchored by Marilyn Chavez. Chavez clocked 22:04, good for first place individually.

The first Foothill League cross country meet of the season will be on Sept. 26 at Central Park.