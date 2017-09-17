COC loses home opener against Fullerton

By Christian Monterrosa

Last update: 1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

The Fullerton Hornets stepped into their shoes as the number one team in the state on Saturday, handing the Cougars a 42-28 loss in their first home game.

The Hornets established early dominance, scoring on their opening drive. A 16 yard connection between Hornets QB Kane Wilson and WR Justin Manyweather would give Fullerton the lead that they would keep throughout the game.

Shortly after, Canyons QB Andrew Britto found Desean Holmes for a 16 yard touchdown of their own, calling on the defense to help get them the ball back.

The Cougars were unable to capitalize on defensive stops and a fumble recovery in the second quarter, allowing Fullerton to score 14 more points.

Also scrambling to keep up, the referees seemed to be out of sync allowing the game clock to stop when no time outs were called on multiple downs, and called several controversial penalties.

The game would break for halftime with a score of 21-7.

The Cougars entered the third quarter optimistic and with fresh legs scoring almost immediately on a 56 yard pass to WR Ethan Lazarek.

The rest of the Cougars’ highlights would come from the third quarter, including a 70 yard pass play by wide receiver RB Marlow.

Britto would throw for 334 yards and 4 touchdowns, but it was his 3 interceptions that would prevent them from catching up.

With hands on his knees, Head Coach Iacenda looked on in disappointment, yet he had nothing but words of encouragement for his team after the game.

“It’s week three so there’s still room for growth. You know we’ve got to fix some X’s and O’s and make some adjustments,” said Iacenda.

Facing the number one team in the state and number three in the country, the Cougars were not intimidated.

“Were not going to back down from anyone. They walk in number one in the country and you know our boys are ready to fight,” he said.

The Cougars will host Long Beach next Saturday, September 23.