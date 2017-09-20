District 52 Toastmasters Elects Officers for 2017-18

By Signal Contributor

By Circe Denyer, Santa Clarita Community Contributor

Kathleen Lubin DTM, a member of Daybreak Santa Clarita Toastmasters club in Valencia, took office as the new District 52 Toastmasters Director. Lubin was elected at the District 52 Council Business Meeting at the spring conference on May 13 in Glendale.

District 52 comprises more than 120 corporate and community clubs in downtown Los Angeles, Burbank, Glendale, the 101 corridor to Westlake Village, San Fernando Valley and Santa Clarita Valley.

The Toastmasters District Leadership manual describes the district director as “responsible for directly administering and overseeing the district’s day-to-day operations, finances and human resources.” Lubin will lead the District Executive Committee that consists of administration leaders, 28 areas and 6 division directors. “The district director supervises and guides all elected and appointed district leaders and is responsible for their success.”

In response to, “Why do you want to be a district officer?” Lubin wrote, “I enjoy offering greater numbers of people the opportunity to benefit from the Toastmasters educational program. I am committed to learning best practices from other district leaders from around the world and ensuring that District 52 continues to be successful.”

Lubin, a Toastmaster member since 2011, has taken on leadership roles at the club and district level. At the Daybreak Santa Clarita Toastmasters club, she was Vice President Education in 2011-2012, and President in 2012-2013. Her leadership experience on the District Executive Committee includes being an Area Governor in 2013-2014, Division B Governor and Conference Co-Chair in 2014-2015. In 2015-2016 she was elected as Club Growth Director, followed by being elected as Program Quality Director for 2016-2017.

In addition to Toastmasters, Lubin has been a board-certified healthcare professional, educator and health advocate.

Lubin was given the 2014-15 Division Governor of the Year Award for going above and beyond. She led her area to Presidents Distinguished in 2013 – 2014 and as Daybreak Santa Clarita Toastmasters Club president 2012 –2013, the club became Presidents Distinguished. She achieved the Distinguished Toastmaster award (DTM), the highest Toastmasters bestows on November 18, 2015. The DTM recognizes a superior level of achievement in both communication and leadership.

According to Lubin, “Toastmasters provides the most effective training and leadership-development opportunities for its members.”

For more information about local Toastmasters clubs, please visit www.toastmasters.org.