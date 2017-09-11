Filming this week in Santa Clarita, Sept. 11-17, 2017

By Signal Staff

Film and TV productions bring revenue and jobs to the Santa Clarita Valley. On any given day, you might encounter a film crew. These product­ions are filming around Santa Clarita during the week of September 11-17, 2017:

Television

“The Last Ship”

“NCIS”

“Santa Clarita Diet”

“Shut Eye”

“Slim’s Revenge”

“SWAT”

Reality Television

“MythBusters”

“Ultimate Beastmaster”

Commercial

“Toyota”

For permit information, call 661-284-1425 or visit the city’s Film Office website at: www.filmsantaclarita.com.