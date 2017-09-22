Hart seeking bounce-back effort against St. Bonaventure

Hart football takes on St. Bonaventure for the third straight season Friday at Ventura College, but it won’t be business as usual between the teams who’ve split the series the last two years.

The Seraphs (2-2) are now under the direction of Tony Henney, who took over for Adam Guerra this offseason. They also now feature Kai Puailoa Rojas at quarterback.

“We’re familiar with them but it’s going to be a whole different style of offense than we’re used to seeing from them,” Hart coach Mike Herrington said. “They’re quarterback is a great athlete. He’s going to give us that dual-threat challenge.”

Hart (1-2) quarterback J.T. Shrout threw three touchdowns in last week’s 44-38 loss to Antelope Valley. He’s thrown a trio of touchdowns in two of the team’s games this year but both have come in losses. The Indians have also scored 35-plus points in both losses.

“When you score in the 30’s, you expect to win those ones,” Herrington said. “We’ll definitely need a more consistent game from our defense.”

While Herrington noted Shrout completing 41 percent of his passes last week was of some concern, he’ll be aided by junior tackle Jacob Jaramillo playing at full strength after he returned from injury during last week’s loss.