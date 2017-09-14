Hart seeks second win of season against Antelope Valley

By Jonathan Smith

Last update: 1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

After a convincing win over Arcadia last week, the Hart Indians will be looking for another victory Friday when they take on Antelope Valley at College of the Canyons.

Hart’s win last week came after a disappointing season opener, but coach Mike Herrington liked what he saw from his defense against Arcadia. The Indians held the Apaches to six points.

“During the first game we had a lot of new starters and they just weren’t honest with their techniques as they should have been,” Herrington said. “They were a lot more disciplined last game and they used proper techniques and reads.”

The Indians (1-1) will be looking for the same discipline against an Antelope Valley team Herrington described as explosive. The Antelopes 1-1 are coming off a win against Serrano of Phelan.

“They have a lot of team speed both on offense and defense so we’ve been working on that,” Herrington said. “They have a solid defense and excellent skill guys.”

On the offensive side of the ball, Herrington will be looking for a strong attack, led by Hart’s quarterback J.T. Shrout. The senior has thrown for 527 yards and four touchdowns so far this season.

Herrington said he’s also expecting his offensive line to help Shrout make plays.

“We need good, solid offensive line play for our quarterback,” he said. “Also our core receivers need to play well. We need to be able to throw the ball and run the ball to keep Antelope Valley off balance.”