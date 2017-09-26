Hit and run ends in gunpoint arrest, argument and injury

By Jim Holt and Austin Dave

Two motorists arguing over an alleged hit and run traffic collision in Canyon Country ended with the gunpoint detainment of one suspect by an off-duty cop and a request for two ambulances.

The incident began with the alleged collision shortly after 2:30 p.m. Tuesday in the northbound lanes of Highway 14 just south of Placerita Canyon Road and ended at gunpoint on Flying Tiger Drive at Sierra Highway.

“This started off as a hit and run,” California Highway Patrol Officer Eric Preissman told The Signal Tuesday afternoon.

“A short time later, an off-duty (Los Angeles Police Department) officer was requesting units on eastbound Flying Tiger at Sierra Highway,” Preissman said.

The LAPD officer held the driver of the suspect vehicle at gunpoint until CHP officers arrived.

“Our (CHP) units did arrive,” Preissman said.

The driver of the Jeep, suspected in the hit and run, was considered uncooperative with law enforcement officers and was handcuffed to a stretcher.

The alleged hit and run involved a suspect vehicle described as a black and silver Jeep Wrangler and a vehicle reportedly hit which was described as a silver-colored Hyundai Sonata, Preissman said.

The Jeep was missing its left front tire, a witness to the arrest said. The Sonata sustained damage to its entire right side.

What began as a verbal disagreement between the two motorists over the alleged hit and run turned physical.

A request was made for two ambulances – one for each driver, Preissman said.

“One ambulance was for the victim and the other was for the suspect who did not appear to be all there,” he said, referring to that driver’s agitated “altered state.”

The driver of the hit vehicle required some degree of unspecified medical attention and was taken to the hospital.

