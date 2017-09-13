Man who took his own life at gun club identified

By Jim Holt

Last update: 17 mins ago

Officials with the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner have identified the man who shot himself last week at the Oak Tree Gun Club as 20-year-old Maurice Keshun Over, of Panarama City.

“The cause of death is suicide,” Coroner spokesman Lt. Ed Winter told The Signal Wednesday. “The manner of death was a shotgun wound through the mouth.”

Over arrived at the Oak Tree Gun Club on the night of Sept. 6, bought some ammunition, rented a shotgun, fired off some rounds, walked back to the club and shot himself.

Shortly after 9 p.m., on Sept. 6, emergency response crews were called to the Oak Tree Gun Club on Coltrane Avenue in Newhall, between Weldon and Mountain Way, on the west side of Interstate 5, for reports of a gunshot injury.

“The initial call was for a gunshot wound to the head,” a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department told The Signal Thursday.

Over was pronounced dead at the scene.

