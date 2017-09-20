The Milky Way and a Shooting Star
By Robert McMeekin, Newhall Community Contributor
I saw the Milky Way and a shooting star
I saw a sunrise and mountains from afar
I hear thunder crash
And saw lightening flash
It was just a kiss at the end of the night it set off rockets that flashed outta sight
When she smiled so did her eyes
We dated all summer and said our good-byes
I waited all winter her letter never came I couldn’t forget I still feel the same
When she smiled so did her eyes
We dated all spring and reached great highs
I saw the Milky Way and a shooting star
I saw the sunset and oceans afar
