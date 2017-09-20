The Milky Way and a Shooting Star

By Robert McMeekin, Newhall Community Contributor

I saw the Milky Way and a shooting star

I saw a sunrise and mountains from afar

I hear thunder crash

And saw lightening flash

It was just a kiss at the end of the night it set off rockets that flashed outta sight

When she smiled so did her eyes

We dated all summer and said our good-byes

I waited all winter her letter never came I couldn’t forget I still feel the same

When she smiled so did her eyes

We dated all spring and reached great highs

I saw the Milky Way and a shooting star

I saw the sunset and oceans afar