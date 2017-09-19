Motorcyclist hurt in solo crash near Golden Valley

By Jim Holt

A motorcyclist was injured and rushed to the hospital Tuesday morning following a single-vehicle crash on Highway 14 near Golden Valley Road.

The patient, whose identity, age and gender were not disclosed, was found hurt in the southbound lanes of Highway 14 near Golden Valley, a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Fire Department told The Signal Tuesday morning.

The incident happened about 7:10 a.m. Tuesday, he said.

“One patient was transported to the hospital,” the Fire Department spokesman said.

Paramedics who treated the motorcyclist spent more than an hour at the crash scene.

