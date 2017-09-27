Piru murder victims ID’d as married couple

By Jim Holt

Last update: 1 min ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Homicide detectives investigating the discovery of a couple found murdered inside a Piru home released the identity of those victims as a married couple near retirement age.

Detectives with the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office announced Wednesday that the married couple found dead inside a home on the 4000 block of Citrus View Drive in Piru were 64-year-old Camarino Vergara and Adela Vergara, 57.

“The married couple’s bodies were found inside their home Monday afternoon when deputies responded a 911 call,” Sgt. Eric Buschow of the Ventura County Sheriff’s Office said in a news release issued Wednesday.

Although he did not reveal how the couple were killed, Buschow said autopsies done on both victims revealed their deaths were the result of homicide.

“Deputies arrived at the home in the 4000-block of Citrus View Drive at 2:20 pm and found the bodies of the couple who had sustained fatal injuries,” Buschow said in an earlier news release.

Investigators spent hours at the home collecting evidence and interviewing potential witnesses in an attempt to identify potential suspects.

Anyone with information about this case should contact Detective Carlos Macias at 805-384-4761.

Ventura County Crime Stoppers will pay up to $1,000 reward for information, which leads to the arrest and criminal complaint against the person responsible for this crime.

The caller may remain anonymous.

The call is not recorded. Call Crime Stoppers at 800-222-TIPS (8477).

jholt@signalscv.com

661-287-5527

on Twitter @jamesarthurholt