Prep Football Notebook: Cardinals soaring; Grizzlies tough in loss

By Haley Sawyer

Last update: 8 hours ago

The CIF-Southern Section football rankings seem pretty comfortable in the order they’re in, and have been in, as teams are gearing up for league play.

The lone newcomer to the standings was Santa Clarita Christian, who appeared at the No. 6 spot in Division 13. The Cardinals have had a strong start to the season and most recently opened up San Joaquin League play with a win over the Webb Schools of Claremont.

Valencia remains at the No. 2 spot in Division 2, despite another Friday night romp in last week’s 56-14 win over defending CIF-Central Section Division 1 champs Bakersfield.

Golden Valley stayed put at No. 4 in Division 6 after their close loss to Fullerton, while Saugus dropped completely from the rankings after falling to St. Francis.

West Ranch and its undefeated record, thanks to a win over Oak Park, made another appearance at No. 4 in Division 9.

Cardinals coming in hot

SCCS kicked off San Joaquin League play with a 42-16 win over the Webb Schools of Claremont on Saturday.

Blake Kirshner had perhaps his best game at quarterback of the season, completing 28 of 38 passes for 347 yards and six touchdowns with one interception.

He connected with Ethan Schwesinger four times, Kade Kalinske once and Joshua Clark once, according to SCCS’ final stats.

On defense, freshman linebacker Carson Schwesinger led the charge with 11 tackles, one interception, one fumble recovery and two pass breakups.

Gritty Grizzlies

Although Golden Valley went down on Friday, it wasn’t without a fight. The 27-23 loss featured strong performances across the board.

Quarterback Zach Chevalier went 24-for-35 on passes for 269 yards and one touchdown, but had three interceptions according to MaxPreps.com.

Usual starting running back DJ Turner didn’t see action due to injury, so Jordan Anderson and Aidan Baptiste picked up the workload with 73 yards each.

Receiver and defensive back Degabriel Floyd wasn’t in the game either, leaving Jalin Lewis and Ahvie Harris to make catches. Lewis had 13 receptions for 111 yards and Harris had four catches for 75 yards and one touchdown.

Lewis also added two tackles at corner, while Harris had three at D-back.