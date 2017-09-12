Prep tennis roundup: Wildcats, Vikings, Cents all walk away with wins

By Haley Sawyer

To say that West Ranch girls tennis started the league season off on a strong note might be an understatement.

The Wildcats, reigning Foothill League champions, beat Golden Valley 18-0 at home on Tuesday.

“All I can ask from us and from myself is just to go out there and give 100 percent,” said senior Dani Hettinger. “So for everyone to go out there and close and win every single match is huge.”

Hettinger and her doubles partner Chase Eisenberg swept their opponents 6-0, 6-0, 6-0.

Eisenberg, a sophomore, joined the Wildcats (1-0) varsity squad after playing JV her freshman year. She and Hettinger bring an aggressive style of play and a whole lot of chemistry to the court.

“Chase and I are honestly kind of like the same person,” Hettinger said.

Cats coach Dina McBride paired them together based on their shared energy and toughness. But that’s not all that goes into a good doubles pairing, she said.

“First you ask who them, who do they like? And then after there’s chemistry with the personalities, then it’s a combination of skills and consistency,” said McBride.

“So you should be like a yin and yang kind of thing going on. But personality type and energy is No. 1.”

In singles, McBride put the Wildcats’ depth to the test, putting in sophomore Angelina Ciuffo, who is usually a sub.

She won her sets 6-0, 6-0, 6-0.

“I put my other subs in and they won easily, too, so I think even my JV can beat some of the varsity teams there,” McBride said. “That’s how strong we are at varsity and JV at West Ranch.”

The Cats continue Foothill League play at Canyon (0-1) on Thursday at 3 p.m.

Valencia 17, Hart 1

Amanda Tabanera and Jennifer Shin each won all three sets in singles, 6-0, 6-0, 6-0. Brenna Whelan won three sets 6-2, 6-0, 6-1.

In doubles, Ashita Tanwar and Carissa Chu won three sets 6-4, 7-6, 6-1. Kirsten Kieu and Ashley Villarta won three sets 6-0, 7-5, 6-2.

Valencia (1-0) will next play on Thursday at Golden Valley (0-1) at 3 p.m.

Saugus 14, Canyon 4

Emily Christensen swept her matches 6-3, 6-0, 6-1 and the doubles teams won all nine sets.

The Cents (1-0) play at Hart on Thursday at 3 p.m.