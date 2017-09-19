Prep volleyball roundup: Down to the wire in Hart win

By Haley Sawyer

Last update: 7 mins ago

0 SHARES Share Tweet

Alyssa Cosey, who was diagnosed with leukemia over the summer, was very tired on Tuesday night as she stood on the sidelines to watch her team, Hart volleyball, take on Valencia at home.

Her effort, though, was mirrored in the Indians’ play as they defeated the Vikings in five sets in the “Kills for Cancer” fundraising match.

“(They were) questioning if (Alyssa) could make it tonight,” said coach Mary Irilian. “After, I talked to her and she said she’s definitely wiped out. But it was worth every minute being there.”

Valencia took the first game 25-21, but Hart (3-4 overall, 2-0 in Foothill League) snapped back to win the next two 25-19 and 25-20.

“The first game is always hard because you always have the jitters. It’s Valencia,” Irilian said. “We were kind of flat the first game and I had changed a little bit with the lineup and we seemed to be clicking a little bit better.”

The Vikings (4-2, 1-1) won Game 4 to force a fifth game. Up to that point, the Indians had fallen in three Game 5 scenarios this season.

But this time, Hart nabbed the final frame 15-11.

“The girls were sick of losing in the fifth game,” said Irilian.

Ashley Cosey, sister of Alyssa, had a match-high 25 kills, a new Hart school record and personal best.

The previous record was held by her teammate, Megan Soto.

Makenna Fall had 28 digs on the night and Kylie Mattson had 31 assists and the game-winning block.

For Valencia, Lauren Russ had 20 kills and 20 digs. Lauryn Shockley had 14 kills and 34 digs.

Saugus 3, Canyon 0

The Centurions won with scores of 25-9, 25-5 and 25-15.

Rhiannon Boddy had seven aces, Caitlin Leibe had 14 kills and Holly Piroli had 10 digs for the Cents.

Saugus moves to 8-2 overall and 2-0 in league. Canyon is 5-3 overall and 0-2.

West Ranch 3, Golden Valley 0

The Wildcats won 25-13, 26-24, 26-24.

The Cats’ Sophie Bobal had 11 kills, Allison Jacobs had 10 kills and Alex Muira had six kills. Gwen Garate added 40 assists.

West Ranch is now 7-5 overall and 1-1 in league, while Golden Valley is 4-8 and 0-2.