SDFHC Serves the Community with Annual Rubber Ducky Festival

By Signal Contributor

By Mary Hulbert, Samuel Dixon Family Health Center

As the demand for affordable and accessible healthcare services continues to rise and the number of uninsured individuals and families remain as a result of unemployment, homelessness, and other economic disadvantages, Samuel Dixon Family Health Centers, Inc. (SDFHC) has been a fixture in the Santa Clarita community for the past 37 years. SDFHC has provided primary healthcare services to meet this growing need, and with the addition of dental, mental health and enrollment services, we continue to address the gaps in care for our most vulnerable neighbors, friends and family.

SDFHC is a 501 (c)(3) nonprofit governed by a board of directors. We are the only group of health centers founded and based in the Santa Clarita Valley. Our mission is to provide quality primary healthcare, dental, mental health and enrollment services with a special emphasis for the uninsured, under-insured and low income. A patient will never be refused services regardless of their ability to pay. This belief is only made possible because of the tremendous support from our community, grants, sponsors, donors and from proceeds from our annual signature fundraising event, the Rubber Ducky Festival.

All proceeds from our Rubber Ducky Festival fund patient visits for the uninsured, under-insured and those who have minimal financial resources. We offer a full array of primary care health services that include: treatment of illness and injury, chronic disease management, family planning, women’s health, immunizations, lab screenings, well-child care, diagnosis, health education, referral services, enrollment services, oral dental hygiene and mental health counseling.