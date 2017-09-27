Santa Clarita Residents to Perform at the PAC

Santa Clarita Residents Maria and Cristina Romero, have been Mexican Folk Dancers since the age of 5, and began their dancing careers at the Newhall Community Center. As early members of the group, they helped pioneer the awareness and appreciation of Mexican Folk Dance in their hometown. They have won regional and national dance competitions, and have been featured in several articles in city publications over the years. In 2014, Maria was invited to be the new artistic director for the City of Santa Clarita Community Center folklorico group. She began teaching three classes in the fall of 2014. Since then, the group has tripled in size, and is quickly gaining recognition across the city. She teaches almost over 60 children weekly with the assistance of Cristina, and they have performed at the Cowboy Festival, Youth Arts Showcase, and other notable city events.

After many years of training with the City of Santa Clarita Ballet Folklorico, Maria and Cristina Romero decided to take their dance careers to the next level, and joined Grandeza Mexicana Folk Ballet Company in 2006. The girls have been members of the company on and off, taking breaks to focus on their education for more than ten years. They have performed in venues across the state including, The Hollywood Bowl, Dorothy Chandler Pavilion, and the Microsoft Theatre among other prestigious theatres and have performed with various artists.

Grandeza Mexicana Folk Ballet Company will perform the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center for the first time ever, and Maria and Cristina (the only Santa Clarita residents in the company) are very excited to show their community, how special this dance company truly is.

“Al Son de La Banda,” performs on Saturday, September 30 at 7:30 p.m. at the Santa Clarita Performing Arts Center, 26455 Rockwell Canyon Rd., Valencia. Tickets are at $15 and $20 for local residents, and $30 and $40 for general public, and are available at www3.canyons.edu and by calling the box office at 661-362-5304.

In light of the terrible current events going on in Mexico, Grandeza Mexicana will be donating a percentage of all ticket sales for our Santa Clarita presentation of “Mexico, Al Son de la Banda” towards the relief efforts to help those affected by the earthquake on September 19. Each ticket sold will help give hope and comfort to those currently being affected by this tragedy.