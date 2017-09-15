Saugus football concentrating on fundamentals for Ventura game

By Jonathan Smith

Saugus High football will get a chance to start the season 3-1 start this Friday when the face Ventura on the road Friday night.

Last week, the Centurions won a close game, 29-27, against Buena of Ventura. Cents are 2-1 in the season.

“We’re progressing each week,” said coach Jason Bornn. “We are getting better with the things we do week in and week out.

“We’re just looking to improve each week. Whether we win or lose, we want to keep progressing.”

Bornn said his team will have to be discipline in order to beat Ventura and its tight defense.

“They are very well coached,” Bornn said. “They are very disciplined. They have tremendous athletes on both side of the ball.

“We need to be fundamentally sound to try to compete with them to the best of our ability.”

On the offensive side of the ball, the Cents will be looking for another strong performance from senior running back Quinn Sheaffer, who has 369 yards rushing so far this season.

Bornn is also hoping for strong performances from Saugus receivers.

“We rely very heavily on our running back and offensive line, but our receivers will have to catch the ball when it’s thrown to them in order for us to be successful,” Bornn said.