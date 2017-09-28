Suspicious package shuts down parking lot at sheriff’s station

By Jim Holt

Local sheriff’s deputies have cordoned off an area around the sheriff’s station and the Valencia public library Thursday morning after a man dropped off a suspicious package.

Specially-trained members of the Los Angeles County Sheriff Department’s ARson/Explosives Detail are on their way to examine the package.

“Somebody found a suspicious package and decided to bring it in,” Lt. Ignacio Somoano told The Signal Thursday.

“We’ve called in our Arson/Explosives Detail to check it out,” he said.

“We’ve isolated a section of the parking lot,” Somoano added.

No buildings in the area have been evacuated.

