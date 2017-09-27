Thieves steal $85,000 in cell phones in Stevenson Ranch robbery

By Jim Holt

For the second time this month, thieves have robbed the Verizon store in Stevenson Ranch, this time making off with more $85,000 worth of cell phone technology.

About 9 p.m. Tuesday, two masked men entered the Verizon store on The Old Road and stole more than 100 pieces of technology, Lt. Doug Mohroff of the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station told The Signal Wednesday.

“They stole more than 100 pieces of technology, cell phones and other equipment, all valued between $85,000 and $87,000,” he said.

The incident bears a striking similarity to a robbery two weeks ago during which two men entered the same store and made off with cell phones.

“It sounds similar to the previous incident but we don’t know yet,” Mohroff said Wednesday.

In the prior incident, on Sept. 8, two suspects described as two African-American men in their 20s entered the Verizon store at the Valencia Marketplace complex on The Old Road near McBean Parkway.

One of the men wore a dark blue hoodie.

The pair entered the phone store and, by use of force, took a gray Galaxy Note8 phone and a black Galaxy 8Plus phone, then left the store without paying.

They were seen getting into a black SUV.

“This was a black BMW with yellow paper plates,” Lt. Leo Bauer told The Signal at that time, noting the getaway car was a new car.

The vehicle was last seen traveling southbound on The Old Road, he said.

At 3 p.m., deputies were still searching for the suspects.

