UPDATE: One dead, 2 others hurt, in crash at Bouquet and Newhall Ranch

By Jim Holt

Last update: 5 hours ago

One of three people hurt Tuesday morning in a multi-vehicle crash on Bouquet Canyon Road and Newhall Ranch Road has died.

“There is one confirmed fatality of an adult male, in his 90’s,” Shirley Miller, spokeswoman for the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station told The Signal.

The three were rushed to the hospital where one of the patients later died, according to a spokesman for the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner-Coroner.

“This is a hospital case,” the spokesman said referring to the traffic collision.

The three-vehicle traffic collision happened shortly before 9:45 a.m., prompting a response by at least three fire engines and deputies with the Santa Clarita Valley Sheriff’s Station.

“This was a reported auto collision with three vehicles involved,” Inspector Richard Licon of the Los Angeles County Fire Department told The Signal Tuesday morning.

Paramedics treated at least three people at the crash, he said.

“Two of those patients went to different hospitals,” Licon said.

“We had an additional (third) patient who complained of pain,” he said, noting that patient was also taken to the hospital.

